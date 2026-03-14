Senna Agius, the Australian Moto2 rider with a legendary name that ignites Brazil

Senna Agius has caught the attention of Brazilian fans because of that name that doesn’t go unnoticed... Even less so now with the Brazilian GP returning.

The importance of being called Senna. Literally, since there’s a Grand Prix rider who actually has that name: Senna Agius, who isn’t Brazilian but Australian, yet he has captured the attention of fans in the South American country, who are more than ready for the big celebration marking the World Championship’s return to Brazil. At the . Literally, since there’s a Grand Prix rider who actually has that name:, who isn’t Brazilian but Australian, yet he has captured the attention of fans in the South American country, who are more than ready for the big celebration marking the World Championship’s return to Brazil. At the Autodromo Ayrton Senna , no less, to continue invoking the legendary F1 driver tragically lost at Imola during the 1994 GP, but still capable of inspiring motorsport enthusiasts of every generation. One of them clearly was Agius’s father...

“Blame” an announcement

“Yes, I’m named after Ayrton Senna” was Senna Agius’s response in an interview with “A ton of notifications and follows came in from all these Ayrton Senna fan profiles,” said the 2023 Moto2 European champion, who had already made World Championship headlines a few months before the Brazilian GP announcement with his first podium, right at home. The question inevitably came up with the Brazilian GP approaching.was Senna Agius’s response in an interview with Fox Sports . The interest in him, as the 20-year-old from Camden himself recalled, really picked up when the return of the South American round was announced, followed by a flood of notifications suddenly hitting his phone.said the 2023 Moto2 European champion, who had already made World Championship headlines a few months before the Brazilian GP announcement with his first podium, right at home.

Chasing redemption

“I’ve never even been anywhere near that part of the world in my life,” admitted Senna Agius. Until now, since next week it’s Brazil’s turn. “The track looks really nice. And it’s where Ayrton Senna came from—it's very emotional for me and my dad!” In addition to the young home hero, MotoGP rookie Diogo Moreira, and the Italo-Brazilian Franco Morbidelli, it seems Brazil has found another favorite as well. It will also be a chance at redemption for Agius who, after taking his first career pole position, suffered a bike issue and was then blamelessly caught up in the terrifying crash involving Alonso and Salac, fortunately without serious consequences. A zero to erase quickly, since he wants to be in the fight for the title.