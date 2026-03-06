Error in Moto2 due to a 'phantom lap': the corrected Thai GP standings

An error in the points calculation at the Thailand GP, which was interrupted by a double red flag, has been reported: the updated situation.

Points have ultimately been halved for the seven total laps of last weekend’s Moto2 race at Buriram. The original standings awarded full points, with winner Manuel Gonzalez on 25 points, Izan Guevara on 20, Daniel Holgado on 16, and so on. However, there was a calculation error: one extra lap was counted compared to the number actually completed by the Moto2 riders. The issue stemmed from the race control software, which mistakenly added a lap that should not have been valid to the second restart, the final one for the mini race finale that determined the victory, podium, and classification of the first GP of the 2026 World Championship. The problem has now been corrected: here is the communication and the definitive overall standings.

The official note

An analysis of the Moto2 results in Thailand revealed an error in the completed race distance. The initial results indicated full points would be awarded. Under standard conditions, the race control software signals that 50% of the scheduled race distance was not completed, in which case half points are awarded.

Due to the multiple starts in the Thai Grand Prix, the single lap completed at the second start, which should have been nullified, was instead included in the calculation of the completed race distance, thus incorrectly. By the rules, the actual race distance completed requires the awarding of half points. The allocation has therefore been updated and corrected, as has the overall classification. To prevent similar incidents in the future, verification steps will be further implemented.

The new standings

1. Manuel Gonzalez - 12.5 points

2. Izan Guevara - 10 points

3. Daniel Holgado - 8 points

4. Ivan Ortola - 6.5 points

5. Collin Veijer - 5.5 points

6. Celestino Vietti - 5 points

7. Alonso Lopez - 4.5 points

8. Daniel Munoz - 4 points

9. Deniz Oncu - 3.5 points

10. Ayumu Sasaki - 3 points

11. Aron Canet - 2.5 points

12. Alex Escrig - 2 points

13. Tony Arbolino - 1.5 points

14. Barry Baltus - 1 point

15. Alberto Ferrandez - 0.5 points