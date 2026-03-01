MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Moto2 scares, the damage report: Lunetta out with a foot injury; Alonso and Garcia have no fractures

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 01 March 2026 at 11:25
moto2-crash-red-flag-buriram
News arrives regarding the riders involved in the two chilling crashes at Buriram—here’s how they are doing.
Luca Lunetta is injured and will need surgery. It’s the most “serious” consequence of the double scary moment in the Moto2 GP at Buriram, with two red flags to allow for assistance and the removal of the bikes. No fractures instead for David Alonso, who fell and was struck by the following Filip Salac, with Senna Agius also marginally involved. Red flag (even if after a lap!) everyone stops and then the restart. Sergio Garcia is also doing fairly well; he slid at the restart and was the blameless cause of Lunetta’s crash, as Lunetta suddenly found Garcia’s KALEX #3 in front of him and couldn’t avoid it. No fractures, but a bandaged hand and hospital checks for the former, while our rookie came off worse...

A terrifying Moto2 GP

That’s especially true for David Alonso, who crashed right on the racing line just three laps after the start, while he was tailing Senna Agius and keeping the following Filip Salac at bay. The heavy tumble and the arrival of the Czech rider made everyone fear the worst, but the news that the Aspar Team rider was at the medical center “for pain in an arm” and nothing more was already reassuring. After a wait, everything sorted, quick procedure and Moto2 restarts. But it lasts only a couple of laps, with Sergio Garcia’s slide putting the unfortunate Luca Lunetta in trouble, further back but just off the group—enough to end up with that bike right in front of him... Another red flag and both riders were taken to the medical center for all the necessary checks.

Damage report

Excellent news first from Aspar Team about their rider involved in the first incident: “Medical exams have revealed no fractures. David Alonso is strong and will come back stronger than before.” Updates then arrive regarding the second incident, starting with this.
Riders involved in crashes at the Buriram Moto2 GP
“No fractures for Sergio García; he is currently going to the hospital to receive appropriate treatment for his left index finger, to avoid any risk of infection.” Finally, the rider who came off worst: as reported by Sky Sport MotoGP, Luca Lunetta immediately complained of foot pain, subsequent checks revealed an injury, and surgery will be required to fix it. The next GP is on the weekend of March 22; he might recover by then, but it will depend on the extent of the injury, even though we know these guys are made of different stuff...

Read also

Red-hot Moto2: double red flags and a Spanish duel, Gonzalez edges Guevara in 7 lapsRed-hot Moto2: double red flags and a Spanish duel, Gonzalez edges Guevara in 7 laps
Lightning Agius at Buriram: Spanish riders tamed and first Moto2 pole, hope for Vietti in P5Lightning Agius at Buriram: Spanish riders tamed and first Moto2 pole, hope for Vietti in P5
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

gonzalez-guevara-moto2-buriram
Road Racing

Red-hot Moto2: double red flags and a Spanish duel, Gonzalez edges Guevara in 7 laps

01 March 2026
almansa-quiles-moto3-buriram
Road Racing

Red-hot Moto3 duel: Almansa edges Quiles at the photo finish, Italians off the pace

01 March 2026

More news

Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia Team MotoGP Thailandia

Bezzecchi wins and celebrates in a special robe: the backstory revealed by the rider

MotoGP
bezzecchi-marquez-motogp-buriram

Bezzecchi dominates the 2026 Thailand Grand Prix, Aprilia one-two, tyre disaster for Marc Márquez

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Diggia furious with Race Direction: Alex Marquez's response

MotoGP
gonzalez-guevara-moto2-buriram

Red-hot Moto2: double red flags and a Spanish duel, Gonzalez edges Guevara in 7 laps

Road Racing

Popular articles

huertas-infortunio-moto2-buriram

Nightmare start for Adrian Huertas: crash and foot fracture, Thai GP already over

Road Racing
toprak-sprint-motogp-buriram

Toprak Razgatlioglu on his debut: regret over the crash, but his race pace is surprising

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP Sprint Thailandia

Pedro Acosta, celebration amid controversy: "Maybe it's better to finish 2nd than to win like this"

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Thailandia

Pecco Bagnaia, an early mistake at Buriram: his explanation for the 15th-fastest time

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu Alberto Giribuola MotoGP Pramac

Toprak Razgatlioglu learns from Dovizioso: in MotoGP, the Superbike style doesn't work

MotoGP

Loading