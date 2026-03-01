Moto2 scares, the damage report: Lunetta out with a foot injury; Alonso and Garcia have no fractures

News arrives regarding the riders involved in the two chilling crashes at Buriram—here’s how they are doing.

A terrifying Moto2 GP

That’s especially true for David Alonso, who crashed right on the racing line just three laps after the start, while he was tailing Senna Agius and keeping the following Filip Salac at bay. The heavy tumble and the arrival of the Czech rider made everyone fear the worst, but the news that the Aspar Team rider was at the medical center “for pain in an arm” and nothing more was already reassuring. After a wait, everything sorted, quick procedure and Moto2 restarts. But it lasts only a couple of laps, with Sergio Garcia’s slide putting the unfortunate Luca Lunetta in trouble, further back but just off the group—enough to end up with that bike right in front of him... Another red flag and both riders were taken to the medical center for all the necessary checks.

Damage report

Excellent news first from Aspar Team about their rider involved in the first incident: “Medical exams have revealed no fractures. David Alonso is strong and will come back stronger than before.” Updates then arrive regarding the second incident, starting with this.

“No fractures for Sergio García; he is currently going to the hospital to receive appropriate treatment for his left index finger, to avoid any risk of infection.” Finally, the rider who came off worst: as reported by Sky Sport MotoGP, Luca Lunetta immediately complained of foot pain, subsequent checks revealed an injury, and surgery will be required to fix it. The next GP is on the weekend of March 22; he might recover by then, but it will depend on the extent of the injury, even though we know these guys are made of different stuff...