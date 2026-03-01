Emphatic triumph for Bezzecchi in Buriram: Saturday’s mistake put behind him, he delivered a perfect performance on track. Aprilia celebrates.

The crash on lap two of the sprint race caused a lot of disappointment, but today’s long race gave Marco Bezzecchi the perfect chance to make amends. A start-to-finish domination , a clear superiority shown by the Aprilia rider in Buriram. He could have taken the full haul and left Thailand leading the standings; instead he leaves in second place (7 points behind Pedro Acosta) with a lot of confidence for the future.

MotoGP Thailand: Bezzecchi celebrates the race win

Bezzecchi is understandably pleased with today’s victory in Thailand and spoke about it to Sky Sport MotoGP: "I’m very happy. Yesterday’s mistake can happen, but it always hurts. Anyway, it was important to bounce back today. I had a clear strategy in mind, getting a good start was crucial and I started better than on Saturday. After that I tried to manage the tyres well, even though I pushed a bit to open a gap between me and second place. I’m happy, the guys were fantastic and we’ll try to keep going like this."

The rider from Rimini had more pace, but he also showed smart management throughout today’s race: "At the beginning, to break away I pushed, but I was clear about where I could push more and where I needed to be more conservative. This track is a bit cursed in certain aspects of tyre behavior; certain movements you usually don’t pay attention to can make the difference here. I tried to ride as cleanly as possible; it felt good and the bike was working well. I’m satisfied."

Aprilia triumphant in Buriram

Bezzecchi is particularly grateful to the Aprilia crew for their work; having four RS-GP26s in the top five of the MotoGP race at Buriram is a stunning result: "Aprilia did a great job making some good things - he comments - they brought us lots of parts to try. In testing it’s not easy to effectively try everything and understand what works better or worse, because testing can lead you astray, given that track conditions are often favorable."

After crossing the finish line, the rider from Romagna put on a special robe: "There was something written in Thai - he recounts - It was a Muay Thai robe. The story is nice, because on Thursday Antonio Boselli had organized a Muay Thai event that I rudely refused to take part in, because I’m shy. But I promised that in case of victory I would wear the bathrobe."