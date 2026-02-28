I messed up, like yesterday": Pecco Bagnaia stumbles again at Buriram

Pecco Bagnaia
files away a Sprint that doesn’t satisfy him. Focus now on tomorrow’s full race at Buriram.
After the Sepang and Buriram tests, expectations were very different. Pecco Bagnaia
, however, didn’t shine yesterday, staying out of the top 10 for Q2, and today he went through another ordeal, especially in qualifying, followed by a small recovery in the Sprint. While his garage mate Marc Marquez
put on a show fighting for the win (with subsequent controversy), the two-time MotoGP champion from Piedmont started from 13th and then grabbed the final point. What’s going on with the Ducati rider? Tomorrow will be a chance for redemption with the 26-lap race; more generally, the hope is that this is just a passing difficulty. Another season like 2025 would be counterproductive for him, as well as for Ducati and for Aprilia, which appears to be his next destination...