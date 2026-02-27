Toprak Razgatlioglu learns from Dovizioso: in MotoGP, the Superbike style doesn't work

In his first MotoGP Grand Prix, Razgatlioglu is not short of difficulties, as he is still struggling with the Yamaha M1 in Thailand.

Pre-season testing confirmed how tough the switch from Superbike to MotoGP is for Toprak Razgatlioglu , so no heroics could be expected in today’s practice sessions at Buriram. He is twenty-first on the timesheets , therefore second to last, with only Michele Pirro (Ducati test rider standing in for the injured Fermin Aldeguer at the Gresini team) behind him. Just ahead are Alex Rins and Jack Miller, confirming that the Yamaha M1 is currently the weakest bike on the 2026 grid.

MotoGP Thailand, Practice: Razgatlioglu hunting for improvements

At the end of today’s practice at the Chang International Circuit, the Prima Pramac Yamaha rider analyzed his difficult situation: "I only look at the Yamaha riders - reports Speedweek - We are a long way behind the others. I’m trying to improve my riding style and I’m analyzing the data of my fellow Yamaha riders. I managed to improve in the first sector and made a big step in the second, then I lose a bit. The only positive was the last run, where I set my best lap."

Together with crew chief Alberto Giribuola and the other engineers in the box, he is working on multiple areas to try to make the M1 more competitive: "We’ve made some changes to the electronics - Razgatlioglu explains - now I feel a bit better. But I still need something more. I don’t have a high race pace, I know it will be very difficult. With the electronic settings, we have to stay within a narrow window, only then does the rear tire work. I wanted to adjust the engine brake, but we still haven’t found the right balance."

Goodbye Toprak style and Dovizioso’s help

The riding style can no longer be what he used in his years in World Superbike; in MotoGP, Toprak is forced to make fairly radical changes that cannot be immediately effective: "If I ride or brake aggressively, the rear wheel constantly locks and I struggle to hold the line. My riding style has always been aggressive; I’ve always braked very hard. Now I’m trying to change it and ride more smoothly. But it’s very difficult; you can’t change your style overnight. I’m trying, it takes time."

The Turkish rider said he has been receiving great support since arriving in MotoGP, even if so far he hasn’t been able to ride and be as fast as he would like: "Everyone tells me what to do, especially Dovizioso: he tells me how to brake and I understand him. When I ride alone, I can manage relatively easily; but as soon as I end up following someone, I automatically ride more aggressively. And then the bike stops working. I tried everything regarding seat position and handlebar height, and I’m back to square one." Time will be needed for the Turkish rider. The 2026 Yamaha M1 is a new project, with the major novelty of the V4 engine, so there is a lot of work to do to reach a good level.