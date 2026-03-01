MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bezzecchi dominates the 2026 Thailand Grand Prix, Aprilia one-two, tyre disaster for Marc Márquez

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 01 March 2026 at 09:42
bezzecchi-marquez-motogp-buriram
Aprillia dominance at Buriram, Bezzecchi wins ahead of Fernandez, while Marc Marquez is out due to a tire issue... Race report and results.
Bezzecchi breaks away with no chance for a reply, Aprilia 1-2 with Raul Fernandez 2nd, Pedro Acosta completes the podium. But the problems are further back: Marc Marquez KO with a destroyed tire, as seen in the cover photo. As fate would have it, it’s the same issue his teammate Pecco Bagnaia suffered last year on this very track... Alex Marquez crashes, Joan Mir stops with a technical problem. After brief fireworks over the 3rd step of the podium, these incidents shake up the race finale... Here’s how the Thai Grand Prix went, the opening event of the 2026 MotoGP season.

Where we left off

We pick up from a Sprint full of twists, above all Bezzecchi’s crash and the final penalty for Marc Marquez that handed victory to Acosta, followed by controversy over a sanction many considered excessive... In warm-up Aprilia showed well again with Raul Fernandez ahead of the red bikes of Fabio Di Giannantonio and the Marquez brothers, before Ogura and Bezzecchi. Aprilia versus Ducati for this first GP of 2026 as well? In the meantime everything is ready for the long race, the entire grid has chosen the soft-medium tire combo for the 26 laps to be run.

MotoGP Race

Bezzecchi gets away well, this time not allowing any tricks from Marc Marquez, who is right on his tail anyway. Acosta loses a position and is 7th, but keep an eye on the Aprilias, who are on fire from the start: Fernandez and Martin take advantage to get the better of Marquez, forming an initial top 3 entirely of RS-GPs! The surprises don’t end there: Acosta is climbing back and this time easily passes Marquez, then duels with Martin. It seems the MotoGP champion isn’t pushing too hard—just tactics or caution due to his physical condition? In a few laps here’s the answer: Marquez lights up, reels in Martin and Acosta, and the battle for 3rd place erupts.
At least until Acosta digs deep and manages to keep both Marquez and Martin behind him, taking the last step of the podium. The positions freeze, it seems done... Until the closing laps, with a twist: Marc Marquez runs off track, returns, but has to stop—he’s got a flat tire! Shortly after, Alex Marquez crashes, Joan Mir pulls out. Meanwhile Marco Bezzecchi flies unchallenged to triumph; after yesterday’s disaster, an immediate comeback, with double joy for Aprilia.

Marco Bezzecchi

byDiana Tamantini

