Aprilia and Bezzecchi have signed a contract extension: the parties will continue the adventure that began in 2025.

In days when there is a lot of talk about the MotoGP rider market, with possible moves expected in 2027, there are also those who have decided to stay with their current team. That’s the case for Marco Bezzecchi , who has signed a new contract with Aprilia Racing. This morning it was made official that the deal will expire in 2028; it’s a two-year renewal. On the eve of the Sepang test, an important spot on the grid has already been secured for the future. No surprise here—it was already clear that the parties would continue together beyond 2026. A wonderful relationship has been created that goes beyond the professional aspect; on a human level, something special has also developed in the garage. A mix of factors that could only lead to a contract extension.

MotoGP, Aprilia and Bezzecchi move forward together

The rider from Rimini is thrilled to continue his journey with the Noale-based team: “I’m very happy to have renewed for another two years. From the first day I signed, my goal was to build a long-term project. I’m glad to have found the support of the whole team and the entire factory in Noale. I hope I can bring them lots of joy, just as they will surely do for me.”

We are obviously very satisfied, because the renewal was our priority. We wanted to celebrate the signing in a particularly fun way, which I think fits perfectly with Marco’s personality. We have built a path by laying solid foundations, and the fact that Marco chose to stay with us, despite the various offers he received, gives us enormous pleasure and adds even more value to the work and spirit of this team.” Naturally, there’s great satisfaction as well for Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, who had no doubts about renewing his trust in Bezzecchi after an excellent 2025 MotoGP World Championship: “.”

A very original renewal announcement

After the proposal at the end of the Valencia race, the RS-GP Albarosa—as Marco called her at the start of his Aprilia adventure—said yes. Therefore, their union was celebrated; following that, the contract governing the use, maintenance, sporting and emotional management of the relationship, as well as mutual rights and obligations on and off the track, was formalized.

PROPERTY REGIME

MARCO AND ALBAROSA agree on an absolute sharing regime of components, spare parts, aerodynamic upgrades, rims, tires, fuel, lubricants and any mechanical or software “add-on,” as well as prizes and performance bonuses.

MAINTENANCE, CARE AND SPORTING CUSTODY

MARCO undertakes to treat ALBAROSA with the diligence of a good “box father,” ensuring ordinary and extraordinary maintenance according to technical plans.

ALBAROSA, for her part, commits to delivering power in proportion to the rotation of the right wrist, avoiding displays of electronic jealousy towards other bikes on the grid.

FIDELITY

MARCO acknowledges the duty of sporting loyalty to ALBAROSA, to her twin, and to all Aprilia Racing prototypes. This does not constitute a violation of the obligation of fidelity.

RACE MANAGEMENT AND STRATEGIC DECISIONS

Decisions regarding tires, setup, last-lap overtakes, and race strategies in general will always be made jointly, respecting the principle of reasonableness and the white line.

On track, in case of disagreement, MARCO’s feeling will prevail; in such case ALBAROSA may dissent by vibrating and fishtailing, but not beyond the limits of traction control.

DURATION AND EFFECTIVENESS

This agreement comes into force on the date of its signing and is valid for multiple years, specifically, as regards MARCO, as long as he wishes to blaze around the track, and as regards ALBAROSA, as long as fuel flows through the injectors.

JURISDICTION

Previous cases strongly advise against resorting to any court.

FINAL PROVISIONS

MARCO declares that he knows every peculiarity of ALBAROSA, including engine maps, character under braking and on acceleration.

ALBAROSA declares that she accepts MARCO’s riding, recognizing his lean-angle skill, front-end feel, and a mindset of never rolling off the throttle.