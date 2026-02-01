Yamaha Factory MX 2026: Revamped Design and Title Ambitions with Gajser, Renaux, and the Reisulis Brothers

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory unveils livery and MXGP/MX2 riders. Everything is ready for a new season as leading contenders.

Maxime Renaux (in his 5th year in Yamaha colors in the premier class), and two more in MX2, namely brothers Karlis and Janis Reisulis, EMX250 champion and a World Championship rookie. A feisty Monster Energy quartet already tasting the track with early races to best prepare for the world season, kicking off in just over a month: Gajser and the Reisulis brothers open 2026 today with the first round of the Internazionali d'Italia in Sardinia, then head to Mantova on February 8, just as Renaux makes his first pre-season appearance in Pernes, France, before crossing the Channel to Shrewsbury, England, for the Hawkstone International on February 15.

New livery for a starring 2026

In line with the global update to the Monster Energy Yamaha color scheme, the design of the YZ450FM and YZ250FM evolves, adding a bold, contemporary white accent to its signature camouflage theme. It’s the perfect moment to first showcase their MXGP aces, namely newcomer Tim Gajser —whose impressive multi-title résumé speaks for itself—and Maxime Renaux, the 2021 MX2 champion who now flies the Yamaha flag as he embarks on his fifth season in the top class in these colors. In MX2, however, there’s no shortage of determination either, especially after a couple of challenging seasons: all hopes are pinned on the remarkable synergy between Latvian brothers Karlis and Janis Reisulis, the former entering his second year in the class, while the younger makes his debut riding the wave of his 2025 European title.

A “new face” and a confirmation in MXGP

Tim Gajser, #243: “I’m really excited. I’m in good shape, I feel great, and I can’t wait for the season to start. We worked a lot this month and did everything possible; more time would help, but that’s how it is. I’ll line up for my first race on the Yamaha this weekend, which is an opportunity to see where we are and collect data to highlight the most important points to work on. My goals for this season: obviously I want to do well. Being healthy and at every race is important, and consistency is key; without those, becoming world champion is almost impossible. I really want to win and bring the title home for Yamaha. I’ll do everything I can and I look forward to seeing what this year has in store for me.”

Maxime Renaux, #959: “I feel good heading into my fifth season with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team and on the YZ450FM. We went back to the drawing board over the winter and made some good steps forward. I also took some time to reset physically and recover from all the injuries I suffered last season. I’m back to 100% and feel in shape again. My goal remains the same. I want to fight for first place and be in the battle at every race, all year long. The top priority for me is to stay healthy all year and remain fit. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Brothers on the attack in MX2

Karlis Reisulis, #47: “I’m really excited to start another MX2 season as a Monster Energy Yamaha Factory rider. We worked hard and I feel good. This year I’m aiming for the top five and I also want to get on the podium. We feel great and we’re happy with this new livery, it’s really beautiful, especially with the Troy Lee Designs gear, 100% goggles, and Gaerne boots. Everything ties together perfectly.”

Janis Reisulis, #772: “I feel very confident; I’m happy with the progress made over this winter. I have full trust in my team and the people around me. We’ve done everything to fight for the top positions in MX2, and that’s our goal. We want to be there all season. I love the factory YZ250FM. It looks fantastic with the new design and, honestly, I think it’s a 10/10 setup for me, which I think is very important.”