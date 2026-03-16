Beach motocross under fire: protests erupt after the Supermarecross in Maccarese

The second round of the 2026 Internationali d'Italia Supermarecross has left a trail of protests: here’s what happened.

Motocross on the shoreline? No thanks! Controversy has erupted after the Internazionali d'Italia Supermarecross event held on February 28–March 1 on the beach of Maccarese, in the Lazio municipality of Fiumicino. Through a formal complaint filed following this event, the environmental associations Italia Nostra Litorale Romano, LIPU/BirdLife Italia, Marelibero, and FAI – Fondo per l’Ambiente Italiano Lazio e Roma sought to highlight the extreme impact of this motocross event on the beach in terms of noise emissions, exhaust emissions, and the local wildlife. They argue it constitutes improper use of the shoreline, pertaining to the seaside facilities of the State Police and Fiamme Oro, and have requested inspections and possible measures in case of violations.

Motocross and the environment

“For our associations, this was an event with an extremely heavy impact on the Maccarese shoreline,” reads the complaint, before explaining why. “A long beach bordering the Tumuleti di Bocca di Leone, area 1 (maximum protection) of the Roman Coastal State Nature Reserve, included largely within the Roman Coast IBA (Important Bird and Biodiversity Area). We are also near the Site of Community Importance (SCI) and Special Area of Conservation (SAC) ‘Macchia Grande di Focene e Macchia dello Stagneto.’ The area may host and has nearby confirmed nesting of important protected species, including the Kentish plover (Charadrius alexandrinus) and the loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta). We recall that following the discovery of sea turtles on the nearby Passoscuro beach, adjacent to the mouth of the Rio Tre Denari, area 1 of the Reserve, in September 2025 an ordinance by the Municipality of Fiumicino banned activities ‘with a strong acoustic impact or that induce ground vibrations.’”

It further adds that “For the event, which inevitably produced exhaust emissions from engines and strong noise emissions, special tracks were created by excavating and moving the sand of the natural shoreline […] The Internazionali d’Italia Supermarecross were an event and a use of the shoreline that were improper and in conflict with the regulations on off-road circulation of motor vehicles.” The complaint was submitted to law enforcement and local authorities, requesting investigations and that such situations not be repeated in the future. “Let motor sports and competitive spirit be exercised with respect and sensitivity toward the last well-preserved beaches, which are also adjacent to protected natural environments. Institutions must act responsibly.”