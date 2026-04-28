Giorgio Cantalupo, rebirth at 65: once a champion, always a champion

Who is Giorgio Cantalupo? Today’s kids may have never heard of him, but in the ’90s he was one of the fastest riders in Italian Superbike. He raced for decades between hill-climb walls, the perils of the Tourist Trophy, and even among the skyscrapers of Macau. In a terrible twist of fate, he lost the use of his legs three years ago in a household accident. But now, after so much suffering, he’s back on a bike: a champion is forever, especially when the road gets tougher.

On October 7, 2023, Giorgio Cantalupo is the victim of a terrible accident while cutting some pine trees in his garden. He falls from a height of about six meters and the verdict is devastating. Despite a long operation at the CTO in Turin to try to avert the worst, he loses the use of his legs. He returns home four months later in a wheelchair and continues to run his motorcycle dealership in Chiusa di San Michele, in the province of Turin.

Two and a half years without racing

The distance from the tracks and racing lasts exactly two and a half years. He returns to Cremona to watch a race of the Diversamente Disabili Championship, encouraged by Ivo Arnoldi, pictured with him in the opening photo. Ivo has been his friend forever: they were rivals back in the days of the Italian Superbike Championship in the ’90s. Arnoldi is also differently abled, following a paragliding accident. For some years now, Ivo has been one of the protagonists of the Di.Di (Diversamente Disabili) championships.

The die is cast… Giorgio begins to realize that the possibility of returning to racing is something real. The chance to get back in the saddle comes on Saturday, April 3 at the Tazio Nuvolari Circuit in Cervesina. It starts with a parking-lot test on a bike with an automatic transmission and then moves to the track, on a Honda with handlebar controls and special retractable wheels operated directly by the rider.

The pain is swept away

The first impression is enthusiastic; in just a few corners, the rust of time is quickly swept away! After obtaining a competitive-use sports medical certificate, he applies for a racing license to compete in the Italian and European championships called the Octo Cup & European Handy Bridgestone Cup organized by the Diversamente Disabili Association, which will be structured over three events: the first on May 9/10 at Mugello, the second on July 18/19 at Cremona, and September 12/13 in Valencia.

The champion’s return

A few days ago, good news arrived: the bike for the first race is available, thanks to the intercession of Ivo Arnoldi and the passion and great generosity of Stefano Pedrini, who has made his Suzuki GSX1000 R SBK available for the debut race. In the meantime, the search continues for a modern track bike on which to make modifications to transfer the gearshift and rear brake controls, usually operated with the two legs. An electronic actuator is used with two buttons on the handlebar that shift up and down without using the left foot, and a thumb brake on the left side of the handlebar replaces the rear brake pedal normally operated by the right foot. In this way, using magnets that hook the boots to the footrests, the bike is ridden without the use of the lower limbs but controlled entirely by the hands. The mechanics seat the rider by laying him onto the saddle and, holding the bike by the tail, allow the rider to set off; when he returns to the pits, he is again kept balanced by the mechanics. All very easy for a champion, even at the fine age of 65.

Giorgio Cantalupo between SBK, TT, Macau and Endurance

Like almost all riders of his generation, Giorgio started racing late, at 22, beginning with hill climbs, which are very popular in Piedmont, his region. It was 1983; five years later he won the national title and began approaching circuit racing as well. He became a BOT (Battle Of Twins) specialist, the hunting ground of Ducati’s twin-cylinder machines. In 1991 he flew to Daytona , taking a stunning podium (third place) against the US BOT specialists. It was the push to step up again, into Superbike. Over the years he became a leading figure in the Italian championship, and in 1997 he was European vice-champion in the premier production-derived category. That same year he debuted at the Tourist Trophy with the Ducati 916, winning the trophy for best overseas newcomer. At the TT he would become an almost regular presence, but he also raced among the skyscrapers of Macau. Then he moved to the Classics, winning the Bol d’Or and the European title several times. Below are all the milestones of an endless career. But it’s not over yet—now Giorgio is ready to open the throttle again!

Racing career of Giorgio Cantalupo