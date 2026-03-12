John Bloor: the story of the bricklayer-turned-billionaire who saved Triumph

Today, Triumph is one of the most loved and respected brands in global motorcycling. The credit goes to a man who, paradoxically, never really loved motorcycles: John Stuart Bloor.

John Bloor was born on June 16, 1943, in a small village in Derbyshire. The son of a miner, his childhood was marked by health problems and long absences from school, which led him to drop out quite early. He then began working as an apprentice bricklayer for a local company, and two years later he founded his first construction firm.

Bloor quickly became one of the largest private home builders in the United Kingdom, demonstrating an exceptional entrepreneurial talent. He wasn’t passionate about motorcycles or mechanics—motorcycling simply didn’t interest him. In 1983, he took part in an auction to purchase the site of the old Triumph factory, a brand then in full decline. As a brilliant and visionary entrepreneur, he grasped Triumph’s historical and commercial potential and, after a period of sub-licensing, invested over £80 million to relaunch it, inaugurating the new Hinckley factory in 1991.

Engineers worked for years in total secrecy, designing an entirely new range of three- and four-cylinder motorcycles, liquid-cooled, with four valves per cylinder. Thus were born models destined to become icons: from the 1994 Speed Triple to the 1995 Daytona T595.

In 2002, a fire destroyed part of the Hinckley plant. The incident halted production for six months, but he used the insurance coverage to modernize the facilities and create flexible, cutting-edge assembly lines. Triumph therefore returned to producing high-quality, competitive, and innovative motorcycles, without ever sacrificing its British identity.

The real leap in quality came when Triumph began to focus on marketing and its dealer network: the secret of its success.

Today, John Bloor is recognized as the wealthiest person in the European motorcycle sector, with an estimated fortune of over £1.2 billion. Despite this, he is not a motorcyclist: hip problems lead him to prefer a Range Rover over two wheels. He lives in Swadlincote, in South Derbyshire, with his family, and remains a down-to-earth entrepreneur, far from the glamour, but with unique instincts and determination.