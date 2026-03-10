High-speed Made in Italy at sea as well: MotoGP know-how on Ferrari's foiling monohull

The Italian company is expanding its production capacity for aerodynamic components destined for MotoGP and is applying this know-how to the world of boating as well.

After closing 2025 under the banner of growth, WRS is preparing for the new major challenge of 2026, called Ferrari Hypersail, which draws on the knowledge accumulated over years of commitment in MotoGP. Collaborations have long been established with major teams in both the MotoGP World Championship and Superbike, generating a wealth of data that will now also serve a new challenge. Hence the commitment to build the new monohull, to be launched this very year, which will mark the start of Maranello’s oceanic challenge.

Technology, research, and production Made in Italy

In the MotoGP and World Superbike landscape, WRS has consolidated a strong position over the years, the result of technical collaborations with the best teams and riders in the world. Partnerships that not only elevate product standards but also provide a continuous proving ground in terms of performance and reliability. Top-tier collaborations are confirmed for 2026 as well: in MotoGP with Ducati Lenovo Team, KTM Factory Racing, Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, Prima Pramac Racing; and in World Superbike with ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and Aruba.it Racing Team Ducati. A stable presence at the highest levels of global motorsport that reinforces WRS’s role as a leading technical partner for aerodynamics.

New challenges in boating with Ferrari Hypersail

After extending its know-how to the sailing world in 2024 with the development of the windscreen for the AC75 of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team , in 2025 WRS took a further step by becoming a technical partner in Ferrari Hypersail, the project through which Ferrari takes on the challenge of ocean navigation. The vessel will be launched in 2026. Led by Team Principal Giovanni Soldini and Team Leader Marco G. Ribigini, the project integrates WRS technology and constitutes an advanced research and development platform, based on integration and technology transfer from motorsport to boating. The prototype is a 100-foot “flying” racing monohull, designed to compete at the highest levels and target international open-sea records. In this context, WRS is developing dedicated aerodynamic components, applying the experience gained in MotoGP to one of the most complex and stimulating challenges in contemporary marine engineering.

"The Ferrari Hypersail challenge is one of the most exciting projects of my life," said Nicolas Zavoli, CEO of WRS. "Research and innovation, always in WRS’s DNA, drive constant progress toward new frontiers of speed and efficiency. Bringing our contribution to such a visionary context means combining our experience with the highest level of technological excellence."

Logistics enhancement

The latest financial results of the Italian company specializing in the design and production of aerodynamic components for high-performance motorcycles showed a 25% increase in revenue, decisively supported by motorcyclists around the world who today see WRS as a benchmark for premium products, Made in Italy quality, and solutions tested directly in the racing world.

Supporting this trajectory is a further investment: the expansion of the Cattolica headquarters with the strengthening of the logistics and production hub, as well as the marketing and customer care departments. A growth path accompanied by a long-term vision. WRS is also reinforcing its team structure with new hires across all areas. In total, the company currently employs about 45 people and plans to add at least 10 new team members in the coming months, through a selection aligned with the company’s vision: passion for engines, attention to detail, and impact on the local area.