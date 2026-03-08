Limitless Toni Bou: At 39, 39 Trial Crowns, Repsol Honda Celebrate Again

Toni Bou, a legend with no end: another world title in his incredible career!

Toni Bou continues to embellish his already legendary career with another world crown, carrying on the so-called "era of the wolf". As many world titles as years of age for the 39-year-old Catalan, long the most successful rider ever in this specialty, ahead of Dougie Lampkin (a successful heir to a legendary family) and the already retired Jordi Tarres, yet the Repsol Honda HRC standard-bearer still has an insatiable hunger for success, along with truly unmatched talent. For the Golden Wing, it's a double World celebration again this year with their great trial hero. The tally keeps climbing unstoppably: we're now at 39 world crowns in Trial, 20 in X-Trial (the indoor discipline).

Toni Bou, Trial legend and Honda jewel

To think he wasn’t even in perfect shape due to a shoulder injury that required a lot of work... Yet he picked up the thread right where he left off from 2025, when the Catalan had already pocketed the outdoor Trial title, the 19th of his career, bringing his overall “gold medals” in the discipline at world level to 38. For 19 years he has done nothing but dominate both championships, racking up a stellar reign. But apparently Toni Bou is never satisfied, thus another precious gem arrives with two rounds to spare. Much to HRC’s delight, as they continue to struggle in speed racing (they’ve long been in the doldrums in MotoGP and Superbike), while consistently collecting major results off-road.

"Let’s keep dreaming": a short but very meaningful phrase from Repsol Honda HRC that appeared on social media alongside the celebratory posts for Toni Bou. A historic pairing broken off in MotoGP, yet firmly intact in Trial, where they’re holding tight to their multi-time champion, currently locked in until 2027. As for the present, it was another masterclass in Chalon-sur-Saône, France: the competition was literally swept aside, and even teammate Gabriel Marcelli could only bow and leave his colleague with his 98th win in the indoor series, for a total of 116 podiums in 128 races. Next weekend it’s the Trial des Nations, and Spain will count on both HRC aces: for Toni Bou in particular, the ready chance to further enhance his legend.