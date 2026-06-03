Hollywood lands at the TT: Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt shine a spotlight on the legendary race

Hollywood crew in the Tourist Trophy 2026 paddock for the filming of "Isle of Man," the movie dedicated to the historic race.

Channing Tatum is a special guest in the Tourist Trophy 2026 paddock for “Isle of Man,” the first film about the historic and extremely risky road race, with him starring on a BMW M 1000 RR (alongside luxury stunt double James Hillier, 15 TT podiums), as well as co-producer with Brad Pitt for Amazon MGM Studios, directed by Reid Carolin (“Magic Mike”). Motorsport films, on two and four wheels, are increasingly popular in Hollywood, which is now moving into road racing with Tatum and Pitt—both motorcycle fanatics off set—as well as co-screenwriter Jason Keller, who wrote “Ford v Ferrari” (“Le Mans '66 - The Great Challenge” in Italy), also produced by Brad Pitt. The latter also starred in the film “F1,” involving Mercedes and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the production.

Ready, action

The first images of Tatum in leathers and wearing the orange rookie bib in the TT paddock alongside the Hollywood crew have made the rounds online—an unusual sight in road racing. As mentioned, the actor is a big fan of motorcycles and racing: he especially enjoys motocross and can often be found at track days, sometimes with his daughter, as well as making various appearances at world-class events like MotoGP in Austin. That said, the real action scenes won’t have him under the helmet but someone far more experienced in these competitions: James Hillier, in fact, a rider with 15 Isle of Man podiums plus a victory in the Lightweight TT in 2013. A logical choice: while Tatum has done his homework and listened very carefully to experts on site, he doesn’t have the experience or skills necessary to tackle a circuit like this, thus making way for an authority in the field like Hillier.

After Formula 1 and Endurance, the global spotlight is also turning to road racing, giving further visibility to this type of competition and to the Tourist Trophy in particular—fascinating but also deadly, as the latest examples in recent days have shown. Even so, the allure of this legendary race remains completely intact, and this homage from the film world, aiming for the utmost realism, sets out to make it even more iconic. There’s no potential release date yet, but curiosity is already sky-high.