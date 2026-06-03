Alessandro Delbianco at a crossroads: "Now let's take the CIV Superbike title"

INTERVIEW - Alessandro Delbianco skips the Endurance World Championship to race in the CIV Superbike at Imola: a second consecutive title is more than just a goal.

A non-stop week with a sudden change of course. After wrapping up two days of World Superbike testing on Monday and Tuesday at Aragon with the Yamaha test team (and the novelty of Michelin tires), Alessandro Delbianco allowed himself a few moments of relaxation on the Iberian Peninsula before boarding the next flight back to Italy. With an unexpected final destination for this weekend: Imola. The blazing start to the CIV Superbike with three wins in four races and the championship lead convinced Yamaha to redraw the plans for the reigning series Champion, who was originally set to skip the third round of the Italian top class to tackle, on the same days, the 8 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in the FIM EWC Endurance World Championship with ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99. In a 2026 that hasn’t been too kind to the Three Tuning Forks brand in circuit racing, winning the CIV Superbike for the second straight year would take on strategic importance. A mission gladly accepted by DB52 to cement his place among the elite of Italian motorcycling just months after the historic 2025 triumph, even at the cost of major sacrifices. Though other unwelcome scheduling clashes on the horizon could complicate plans.

Alessandro, what a pleasant surprise! No one expected to see you at Imola

"Did you like it? If it were up to me, the news would’ve dropped on the Thursday before the race. Just to keep you all on edge (laughs)...".

The miracle you hinted at in Mugello has come true. How did it happen?

"The Endurance season started uphill due to an engine failure at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The exact opposite of the CIV, with three wins in the first four races: I never would’ve imagined it with the advent of the new regulations (based on Production Bikes). Those who know me know I’ll do anything to honor a commitment. I was even willing to show up at Imola on Sunday morning right after the 8 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (scheduled for Saturday). The regulations unfortunately don’t allow it: to take part in CIV races you must complete at least one practice session. Yamaha made their assessments and, given what’s at stake, they asked if I was willing to race the CIV at Imola."

A prospect you didn’t mind at all...

"I found myself at a crossroads. Despite my love for the CIV, I consider myself a man of my word: I had already made arrangements with ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 for Endurance, which on paper is my primary program this season. I didn’t dig my heels in with Yamaha; it’s a shared choice for... a greater good. I care about the EWC, and without the factory’s green light I would’ve gone to Belgium as planned, aiming to make up for the misstep at Le Mans. On that note, I want to thank Marc VDS/KM99 who, even on the eve of their home race, gave me the go-ahead without hesitation."

Is it important for Yamaha to have a winning rider in the CIV Superbike?

"Absolutely. You know, in a period where joy is hard to come by in certain championships, the good news is that in the CIV things are going our way. With the DMR Racing team we had the merit of bringing back a title Yamaha had been missing for ages and, in this early part of the season, we’re out front again. Our results don’t go unnoticed. If there’s a chance to repeat, why not keep pushing...".

What did you give up just to come to Imola?

"Ah, I see where you’re going (laughs). I’m a rider by trade, so it’s true I make a living racing motorcycles. But in my case, motorcycling remains a huge passion. There are things far more important than money."

Let me crack a joke: money comes and goes.

"You’re right. In some ways, I didn’t have to give up anything: Yamaha and Marc VDS/KM99 did everything possible to accommodate me. I couldn’t be happier."

Do you feel like a special rider?

"I wouldn’t call myself special, but passionate. Usually, once a rider reaches a certain age he tends to make comfortable choices; I’ve always done the opposite. In 2025, for example, I accepted the role of fourth rider at Marc VDS/KM99 to become a full-time part of the Endurance circus. Maybe, in the future, choosing an Italian title over a world race might help me somehow. Why not."

Two titles in two years: what would it mean?

"My life didn’t change when I won it the first time; I doubt the opposite would happen in case of a double. What’s certain is that, on a personal level, it would fill me with pride, even more so with a regulation change in between. It would be another important piece to add to my career."

Do new scenarios open up with the upcoming clash between the CIV (Cremona) and FIM EWC (Bol d’Or)?

"Theoretically I should continue with Endurance. We’ll see; I wasn’t supposed to be at Imola either. Everything will depend on how the next CIV races go. Whatever happens, Marc VDS/KM99 can sleep soundly: at Spa-Francorchamps I’ll give my seat to Bo Bendsneyder, an extremely fast rider with proven international experience who won’t make my absence felt. I just hope he isn’t too much faster than me; I wouldn’t want to suddenly find myself benched (jokes)!"

Photo Courtesy: Daniele Guazzetti