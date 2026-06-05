MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Incredible Michael Dunlop: with the Paton, he shatters the Sportbike class records

Road Racing
by Paolo Gozzi
Friday, 05 June 2026 at 18:04
Paton (1)
Michael Dunlop signs his 36th victory at the Tourist Trophy and, in a single afternoon, makes the Italian industry roar twice. After the hurrah in Supersport 2 with the Ducati Panigale V2, the road racing superstar also swept SportBike 1 with the Paton, another of our legendary brands. Now MD’s wins stand at 36, and this edition isn’t over yet.
Nothing normal ever happens when a rider like this drops down Bray Hill. With the Paton S1-R officially fielded by SC (owner of the Milanese brand for years), Michael Dunlop put on a masterclass, shredding rivals and records alike. In the two scheduled laps he shattered the lap record, with a new benchmark of 18'10"725. He also set a new race average speed record of 124.30 mph (199.625 km/h). An insane pace when you consider the Paton is a 650 cc twin! By the way: while he was at it, MD also set the new standing start record, with an opening lap of 18'18"603.

Aprilia  on the podium 

SportBike, a new entry-level class also at world level, made its TT debut this year, taking over from the Supertwins, which were still admitted to start for this edition. Leaving aside Michael Dunlop, in a league of his own, sparks flew in the battle between the relentless Mike Brownie, also on a Paton, and the equally spectacular Paul Jordan on the Aprilia. Just six tenths separated the two after 120 kilometers between houses, walls, and every kind of obstacle. Fourth place for Peter Hickman, who had to deal throughout with various issues arising on his Yamaha R7.

Majola and Bonetti, superb job 

The two Italian road racers did brilliantly, running on the cusp of a top ten packed with TT specialists. Stefano Bonetti, a stalwart of Italian road racing for many years, debuted on the Aprilia RS600, finishing thirteenth, just ahead of Andrea Majola on the Paton S1-R. The rider from La Spezia, winner of the 2024 Manx TT, spent the entire race on the tail of Michael Sweeney, running side by side as if it were a circuit race. But this is the TT, with its allure and its dangers.

Read also

The legend doesn’t stop: Michael Dunlop wins Supersport 2 at the Isle of Man TTThe legend doesn’t stop: Michael Dunlop wins Supersport 2 at the Isle of Man TT
The Senior to salvage a 2026 TT edition marred by accidents and weatherThe Senior to salvage a 2026 TT edition marred by accidents and weather
Photo: Fabio Armanino
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Tourist Trophy

byPaolo Gozzi

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