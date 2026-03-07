From Rio 2016 to Europe’s racetracks: the story of Luca Lunghi, the rider-engineer who does everything on his own

Luca Lunghi is an engineer, pilot, mechanic, and many other things. In 2016 he took part in the Rio Paralympics, in the coxed four rowing event. An experience that gave life to a book: "ViaParaRio2016" with a subtitle that is a manifesto for life: "Rowing to Rio, Diary of a Dream for a Paralympics." Below is Luca’s short story, written by himself.

My name is Luca Lunghi and I have been a DI.DI pilot and instructor since 2017. In the paddock they know me as “the one who does everything by himself”: in fact, my team consists of yours truly, taking turns as rider, mechanic, tire technician, manager, telemetry engineer, cook, mental coach…

I was born with a C5–C6 injury to my right upper limb caused by obstetric palsy. Mine was a natural birth but a bit difficult; I weighed 5.7 kilos at birth. Given the situation, my disability is a non-disability because I’ve practically lived with it forever. Thanks to the therapies I received right away, apart from small limitations, I can say I’m normal—or at least that’s how I consider myself.

If I have to consider a traumatic event—meaning something that changed my life before and after—I have to go back to when, almost fifteen, I lost both my parents within a month. A major change in my life after compared to before, which is only possible to imagine. Many, even within Di.Di, say that after a fall you get back up, that after the storm the sun always returns. I drew the same life philosophy: after that double tragedy I was able to achieve important milestones at school, in sports, and professionally.

Out of respect for my parents I could never have tolerated the deterrents—that is, those who looked at my successes with envy—having the last word. I couldn’t picture myself ending up on the wrong path or with existential problems. I would never have borne it if they could have said: “Eh… with what happened to him, that was the only way it could end…”

This was my strength and, in the end, my revenge. Then I met the Di.Di and decided to embrace their project. This group is like a diamond with a thousand facets: it dispenses emotional medicine both to people with disabilities and, above all, to able-bodied people who have the chance to discover the movement.