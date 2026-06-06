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Moto2 Hungary, Piqueras out: MSi Racing announces "Full recovery is the priority

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 06 June 2026 at 14:52
piqueras-moto2-out
Angel Piqueras stops, he will not continue the GP at Balaton Park. The official statement from his Moto2 team.
The Hungarian Grand Prix ends today for Angel Piqueras. The Moto2 rookie of MSi Racing, monitored by the medical staff, is stopping after Free Practice 2 held this morning. The reason is clearly his physical condition: recovery is proceeding smoothly, but Piqueras is not yet back to full fitness. After assessing the situation with Dr. Angel Charte and with the team, it was decided to withdraw from the GP at Balaton Park to focus on his complete recovery. Whether or not he will be present at the next GPs will be confirmed later, depending on his physical condition, but for now we know that the Moto2 newcomer will not race any further over these days. Qualifying for the class starts at 13:45; here’s how it went so far.

The MSi Racing statement

Let’s recall Piqueras’ injuries from the crash in Austin: a fracture of the upper part of the left femur, a severe injury to the left ankle with fracture-dislocation and rupture of several ligaments and tendons, plus two rib fractures, a pulmonary contusion, and a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee. Not minor issues... The Moto2 Spaniard attempted a return to gauge his condition, up to the stop, as confirmed by the team.
"After returning from injury, Angel Piqueras worked with the medical staff to evaluate his physical condition ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. After analyzing the situation with the team and Dr. Ángel Charte, the decision was made not to continue participating in the Grand Prix, so as not to compromise the recovery process or take unnecessary risks. Although recovery is progressing well, we believe the priority must be full recovery in order to return in the best possible condition. We thank all our fans for their support and the messages we have received. We will come back stronger."

Moto2, who’s straight into Q2

Moto2 riders directly into Q2

Combined Moto2 free practice

Combined Moto2 free practice times

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byDiana Tamantini

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