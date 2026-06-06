The Fernandez case after the disqualifications: the rider’s words, Leopard’s moves, the engine crisis

The Fernandez affair in the rider’s own words, Leopard’s first moves, the annulled results, the engine issue: the current situation in Moto3

The case of disqualifications in as many as six of the seven GPs contested by Adrian Fernandez has inevitably caused a major stir. While the Spaniard declares full confidence in his team, Leopard Racing immediately moved to uphold the reasons of its Moto3 rider and its own, strongly denying any tampering with the two engines in the early events of this 2026 World Championship. After the FIM Stewards, the team has already taken the first step with the FIM Appeal Stewards, which was unsuccessful: now they could appeal to the International Court of Appeal or ICA, with the final possible step being the CAS. How will this situation end? In the meantime, Fernandez’s results have already all been removed and the engines—six per Moto3 rider for an entire season—are already almost used up precisely because of these sanctions. The current picture.

Leopard’s appeal rejected

“The team could not offer a clear explanation regarding the condition of the seals, resulting in evidence of an invasive process inside the engine.” Subsequently, the Moto3 team issued an official statement categorically denying irregularities and tampering with the engines, stressing that “It will continue to defend its position through all available channels, with determination and confidence in the integrity of its conduct, in full respect of the sporting institutions involved.” The matter could now pass to the International Court of Appeal (ICA) at the Tribunal of the Canton of Vaud in Switzerland: the team has five days. The final possible step would be the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. As reported by motomatters.com , the team immediately appealed yesterday to the FIM Appeal Stewards, the first level of appeal in such circumstances. However, the appeal was rejected with the following rationale:Subsequently, the Moto3 team issued an official statement categorically denying irregularities and tampering with the engines, stressing thatThe matter could now pass to the International Court of Appeal (ICA) at the Tribunal of the Canton of Vaud in Switzerland: the team has five days. The final possible step would be the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The words of Adrian Fernandez

After the official statement from Leopard Racing, the Moto3 rider at the center of this affair also commented. “I know many of you expect me to give my opinion on what happened,” wrote Adrian Fernandez on his social channels. “I can only say that I trust the honesty and professionalism of my team. I will continue to strive and fight for my goal. What doesn’t depend on me, I don’t want it to distract me even for a second from the track. Thank you for your support.”

Fernandez almost out of engines, and it’s only the start of the season

Looking at the Grand Prix regulations, we cite article 2.6.3.3 point 13c on engine longevity: “The crankcase may not be opened (for example, the two halves of the crankcase are fixed together with lockwire). Any parts accessible without removing the security seals may be replaced. Breaking or removal of the seal or lockwire without the supervision of the Technical Director or staff will be deemed an ‘engine rebuild’ and engines with broken, tampered, or missing security seals will be treated as a new engine in allocation.” In other words, the two incriminated engines are therefore considered as if they were four. With 15 GPs still to race and against the rest of the Moto3 grid that still has 4–5 engines out of six for the whole year, making it to the end of 2026 without incurring any penalties becomes extremely tough—almost impossible…

Podiums change for two Moto3 GPs

With Adrian Fernandez disqualified and his results removed, a couple of GP podiums have been revised. Starting with the most recent, the race at Le Mans becomes even sweeter for Matteo Bertelle : third at the checkered flag right behind Leopard’s #31, the Padua native of LevelUp MTA is promoted to the second step of the podium. The rider who had just missed the top three, the hard-charging Indonesian rookie Veda Pratama, is thus awarded a second podium after the already historic one in Goiania. Another podium change occurs at the previous GP, in Jerez: Adrian Fernandez had once again finished 2nd, but yields the position to David Munoz. On the podium we also find another standout rookie in this start to 2026, the Argentine Marco Morelli, who thus climbs to third and also brings his tally to two podiums, together with the first in Brazil, just like the aforementioned fellow debutant.