Fernandez Disqualification, Leopard Responds: “No Irregularities.” The Moto3 Team’s Full Statement

Leopard Racing has responded with a lengthy statement to the disqualification of its rider Adrian Fernandez: the Moto3 team’s full note.

After the six-GP ban handed to Adrian Fernandez ( we covered it here ), Leopard Racing has issued its response. The Moto3 squad clarifies its position with a long statement: it acknowledges the decision while expressing disagreement with the ruling against its rider, reiterating that there was no illegality in the two engines and denying any unauthorized opening or modifications. Below is the team’s full statement.

The full official note

Leopard Racing acknowledges the decision issued by the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards regarding engines no. 810 and no. 811 and the resulting amendment of the results of the Grands Prix of Thailand, Brazil, Spain, France, and Catalonia for rider no. 31, Adrián Fernández.

The team does not agree with the conclusions reached and confirms that it has already initiated all procedures provided for by the applicable regulations in order to protect its rights and those of the rider, assessing, together with its legal advisors, the next steps to be taken.

Leopard Racing has always operated in full compliance with the technical and sporting regulations of the Moto3 World Championship and categorically rejects any insinuation that an engine was opened or modified without authorization.

It should also be noted that the technical checks carried out on the four engines did not detect any illegal components, performance-enhancing modifications, non-compliant parts, or technical elements contrary to the Moto3 regulations.

Furthermore, the engines used during the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello underwent thorough technical inspections and were found to be fully compliant with current regulations.

This dispute concerns solely the interpretation of certain elements related to the engine sealing system and the conclusions drawn from those observations. Leopard Racing believes that several significant technical and procedural issues remain unresolved, including the methodology used to ascertain the alleged infringement and the proportionality of the penalties imposed. It should also be noted that no team representative was present during these inspections.

The team believes that no clear evidence has been presented to establish whether and when the alleged infringement occurred, nor any indication of a technical or sporting advantage obtained.

Leopard Racing will continue to defend its position through all available channels, with determination and confidence in the correctness of its conduct, with full respect for the sporting institutions involved.

Finally, we would like to thank our riders, partners, sponsors, and fans for their continued trust and support throughout this process.