Moto3: Brian Uriarte disqualified from the Catalan GP—what happened and the updated standings

Plot twist in Moto3 , Brian Uriarte has been disqualified from the Catalonia GP for a technical infringement: what happened and the revised standings.

A new ruling has arrived today for Moto3 concerning a standout rookie, Brian Uriarte. The KTM Ajo rookie, fresh off his first GP victory at Mugello, has received a full disqualification from both qualifying and the race of the previous event, held at the Montmeló circuit in Catalonia. The announcement became official today, on the Thursday of the Hungarian GP. The technical infringement identified was this: an irregular engine oil specification was used.

As stated in the official notice, "Only the engine oil supplied by the authorized manufacturer is permitted for use in all parts of the engine, including crankcases, gearbox, and clutch. This oil will be available at all official events and will comply with the FIM Grand Prix specifications for the relevant class. The use of the official oil, without any addition or modification, is mandatory."

Moto3 standings update

Let’s recall what happened on that occasion: Brian Uriarte had secured third on the grid in qualifying and then finished the GP in Barcelona with a solid 4th place. With the victory last weekend at the Autodromo del Mugello, the young Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie had climbed to 4th in the overall Moto3 standings, albeit with a sizeable gap to championship leader Maximo Quiles (as is the case for the rest of the grid, given the stellar start to the season by the Aspar Team rider).

A significant blow for one of the headline rookies of this Moto3 season, alongside Marco Morelli (Aspar Team), Veda Pratama (Honda Team Asia), and Hakim Danish (MSi Racing), all riders who have already stood on the podium in this early phase of the 2026 World Championship. With the points lost from the Barcelona round, Uriarte also drops several places in the overall standings. From the aforementioned 4th place, he now finds himself eighth, with an even larger gap to series leader Quiles. Here is the updated situation.