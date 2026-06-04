Navarro-KLINT Forward split; Zurutuza promoted to Moto2 from the Hungarian GP

Change on the fly in Giovanni and Martina Cuzari’s Moto2 team: Jorge Navarro says goodbye, here comes Xabi Zurutuza from the Hungarian GP.

Mid-season switch in Moto2: KLINT Forward Racing Team and Jorge Navarro part ways, Xabi Zurutuza arrives. A World Championship return for the Basque former Moto3 rider, who, after “dropping down” to the Moto2 European Championship in the FIM JuniorGP—where he had just started the 2026 season—now changes plans. After standing in for the injured Navarro , Zurutuza joins the intermediate class of the World Championship full-time starting from this weekend’s event at Balaton Park in Hungary.

The Moto2 team statement

KLINT Racing Team announces that, by mutual agreement, Jorge Navarro and the team have decided to end their collaboration in the Moto2 World Championship. The decision was made consensually and with full mutual respect, with the aim of allowing both parties to continue their professional paths in the best possible way. The team wishes to thank Jorge for his commitment and to wish him all the best for the continuation of his sporting career. At the same time, KLINT Racing Team confirms Xabier Zurutuza as the team’s full-time rider starting from the Hungarian Grand Prix and for the remainder of the 2026 Moto2 World Championship season. Having already contested the Barcelona and Mugello rounds with the team as Navarro’s replacement, the young Spanish rider will continue his development within the structure, carrying on the work of adapting to the Forward Moto2 and consolidating the experience gained in his first World Championship appearances.

Comments from the team and rider

“We thank Jorge for the work done throughout our collaboration. The decision to part ways was taken by mutual agreement and with the utmost mutual respect,” said team CEO Martina Cuzari, before officially welcoming Zurutuza full-time. “We are happy to continue the path started with Xabier. In the last two races he has shown great commitment, steady growth, and an excellent approach to working with the team. We believe in his potential and are convinced that the rest of the season represents an important opportunity for growth both for him and for our project.”

“I want to thank the team for the trust they have placed in me and for the opportunity they are giving me,” added Xabi Zurutuza. “These have been very important races for me and I am proud to continue being part of this project. Now it’s time to keep working hard, learn every weekend, and give my best to achieve the best possible results. I can’t wait to face what lies ahead and to keep growing together with the team. Thanks to everyone who supports me day after day.”