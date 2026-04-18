Moto2, Piqueras back home after the Austin crash: multiple fractures and a long rehabilitation

How is Angel Piqueras doing after the terrifying Moto2 crash? It will be a long rehabilitation... The team’s statement.

Angel Piqueras appears for the first time since the very serious accident at the end of March at the Next to him is the Honda with which he won the 2023 Moto3 JuniorGP title before moving up to the world stage.appears for the first time since the very serious accident at the end of March at the GP of Austin , which involved a good number of Moto2 riders, with the MSi Racing rookie unfortunately coming off worst. After immediate surgery for a fractured femur (the most evident injury but only the first in a long list) and two weeks of hospitalization at Dell Seton Hospital in the Texas city, Piqueras returned to Spain and, after check-ups at Quiron Dexeus in Barcelona, is finally home, where he has begun his recovery process. Talking about a Moto2 return is still premature; the young Spanish rider faces at least 10 weeks of rehabilitation, depending on how his body responds, and only after that can anything else be considered. In short, his rookie season in the intermediate class is already compromised, but for now that’s the lesser issue.

The Moto2 team’s statement

After the necessary thanks to staff and hospitals in both Texas and Barcelona, MSi Racing Team explains its rider’s situation in much more detail—and it sends chills. "Angel sustained a fracture to the upper part of the left femur, as well as a severe left ankle injury, with fracture-dislocation and rupture of several ligaments and tendons. These injuries, along with the femur fracture, required surgery a few hours after the accident at Dell Seton Hospital in Austin. He was also diagnosed with two rib fractures, a pulmonary contusion, and a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee. The nature and extent of these injuries reflect the magnitude of the impact." A terrifying smash with heavy consequences for the unlucky Moto2 rookie.

Having returned to Spain only last Monday, he was further evaluated at the well-known Barcelona facility and then finally went home. "According to medical guidelines, the estimated recovery period is at least ten weeks from the date of the operation, barring complications," the Spanish team’s official statement continues. There are also comments from the rider himself, who clearly wants to show all his determination to get back in shape as soon as possible. "I am focused on my recovery and remain highly motivated to get back on the bike," Piqueras emphasized. "I want to thank everyone who has shown their support over these past few weeks."