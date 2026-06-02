MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Luca Bernardi returns to CIV Superbike: he will race at Imola

Road Racing
by Andrea Periccioli
Tuesday, 02 June 2026 at 18:00
_K5A8371_result
CIV Superbike stops at Imola and will welcome back Luca Bernardi to the grid after a period out with injury.
This weekend the CIV Superbike will face its third round of the season at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, with Luca Bernardi returning to the start. After missing the first two rounds due to injury, the San Marino rider will make his racing comeback. On paper with no championship ambitions, but with the sole intent of salvaging a 2026 that started off on the wrong foot.

RACING AT IMOLA

In fact, for Luca Bernardi this will be his seasonal debut in CIV Superbike. The Italian Supersport 300 (2017) and Supersport (2020) Champion suffered a heavy crash last April during the pre-season tests at Misano, taking a nasty hit. While at first a lightning-fast recovery seemed possible, further medical checks advised a period of rest. As a result, he had to miss the four races held so far between Misano and Mugello.

CIV SUPERBIKE, FAMILY-STYLE

In misfortune he was able to rest and is now ready to get back in the saddle. On Imola’s ups and downs, Luca Bernardi’s 2026 season will officially kick off as a full privateer, without a contract and forced this year to fall back on a family-run program with a setup formed by him and his father Stefano. Compared to what was originally planned, due to a series of circumstances the San Marino native has decided to set aside his Ducati Panigale V4 in favor of an Aprilia RSV4 1100 RR.

COMEBACK TESTS FOR SPINELLI, TOO

Barring any unpleasant surprises, Imola is also expected to see the first “official” outing for Nicholas Spinelli. After a double withdrawal to recover from a collarbone fracture suffered in the pre-season, the Italian Moto3 (2017 & 2019) and Supersport (2022) Champion will try to race on the track where in 2014 he took his first victory in the tricolor circus in PreMoto3. A splendid piece of news for the Barni Spark Racing Team, competing part-time at the start of this season with only Davide Stirpe.

Read also

Maria Costello's serious situation: after the 2026 TT crash, she asks for helpMaria Costello's serious situation: after the 2026 TT crash, she asks for help
The secrets of the Honda CBR that dominated the Superbike TT with Dean HarrisonThe secrets of the Honda CBR that dominated the Superbike TT with Dean Harrison
Photo Courtesy: Daniele Guazzetti
Corsedimoto

byAndrea Periccioli

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Maria Costello
Road Racing

Maria Costello's serious situation: after the 2026 TT crash, she asks for help

02 June 2026
Honda
Road Racing

The secrets of the Honda CBR that dominated the Superbike TT with Dean Harrison

02 June 2026
Iannone_BWC_Mugello
Road Racing

Andrea Iannone, I came, I saw, I conquered: "When you have this passion, it's hard to stay away

01 June 2026

More news

motogp-balaton-park-orari-2026

After the Mugello triumph, Hungarian showdown: Aprilia vs everyone at Balaton Park. TV and streaming schedule

MotoGP
2026-MotoGP-Vinales-Mugello

By the 5th lap I was exhausted": Viñales between slow recovery and an uncertain future — will KTM wait for him?

MotoGP
di mario

Alessandro Di Mario’s Diary: "Now the Ducati V2 fits me like a glove

Stories
febvre-mxgp-scuse-fim

An impulsive gesture, I shouldn't have": after his outburst, the MXGP world champion apologizes to the FIM

Motocross
mugello

Record attendance at Mugello: how MotoGP survived (and grew) after Valentino Rossi's retirement

Stories

Popular articles

Maria Costello

Maria Costello's serious situation: after the 2026 TT crash, she asks for help

Road Racing
Bagnaia

Bagnaia furious in the press room: "Respect our decisions"

MotoGP
zarco-motogp-lcr-injury

Zarco injury: LCR Honda ‘brings’ him to the track, awaiting knee surgery

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP Mugello

Yamaha sinks at Mugello, Quartararo second-to-last and exhausted: 15 more GPs before the Honda switch

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez between courage and pain: his shoulder remains a concern

MotoGP

Loading