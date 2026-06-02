Luca Bernardi returns to CIV Superbike: he will race at Imola

CIV Superbike stops at Imola and will welcome back Luca Bernardi to the grid after a period out with injury.

This weekend the CIV Superbike will face its third round of the season at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, with Luca Bernardi returning to the start. After missing the first two rounds due to injury, the San Marino rider will make his racing comeback. On paper with no championship ambitions, but with the sole intent of salvaging a 2026 that started off on the wrong foot.

RACING AT IMOLA

In fact, for Luca Bernardi this will be his seasonal debut in CIV Superbike. The Italian Supersport 300 (2017) and Supersport (2020) Champion suffered a heavy crash last April during the pre-season tests at Misano, taking a nasty hit. While at first a lightning-fast recovery seemed possible, further medical checks advised a period of rest. As a result, he had to miss the four races held so far between Misano and Mugello.

CIV SUPERBIKE, FAMILY-STYLE

In misfortune he was able to rest and is now ready to get back in the saddle. On Imola’s ups and downs, Luca Bernardi’s 2026 season will officially kick off as a full privateer, without a contract and forced this year to fall back on a family-run program with a setup formed by him and his father Stefano. Compared to what was originally planned, due to a series of circumstances the San Marino native has decided to set aside his Ducati Panigale V4 in favor of an Aprilia RSV4 1100 RR.

COMEBACK TESTS FOR SPINELLI, TOO

Barring any unpleasant surprises, Imola is also expected to see the first “official” outing for Nicholas Spinelli. After a double withdrawal to recover from a collarbone fracture suffered in the pre-season, the Italian Moto3 (2017 & 2019) and Supersport (2022) Champion will try to race on the track where in 2014 he took his first victory in the tricolor circus in PreMoto3. A splendid piece of news for the Barni Spark Racing Team, competing part-time at the start of this season with only Davide Stirpe.

Photo Courtesy: Daniele Guazzetti