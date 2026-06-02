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After the Mugello triumph, Hungarian showdown: Aprilia vs everyone at Balaton Park. TV and streaming schedule

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 02 June 2026 at 19:00
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MotoGP at Balaton Park right after the Mugello weekend. Aprilia still on top? All the TV and streaming times.
After its debut in 2025, here comes the second edition of the Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park. This time in June, not August, but that won’t change much for MotoGP’s ones to watch: all the Aprilia riders, starting with points leader Marco Bezzecchi, riding the high of his dream victory at Mugello just days ago. After a perfect GP, will the Veneto brand conquer the Magyar track too? We’ll see how Marc Marquez is doing, winner of both races in the inaugural edition, and more generally how Ducati is faring, as they absolutely need to make up ground against their “rival.” Question marks also hang over KTM, Honda, and Yamaha after a tough GP. Let’s not forget the two stand-ins: Cal Crutchlow is confirmed at LCR Honda in place of the injured Zarco for the Balaton Park round as well, while Gresini Racing fields Superbike rider Iker Lecuona in place of Alex Marquez, still sidelined with an injury.
Looking at the other two classes, in Moto2 we note the return of Angel Piqueras for the first time since his serious injury in Austin, provided the track doctors clear him. In Moto3, beyond the veterans it’s best to pay close attention to the rookies: Uriarte won the first GP, Danish scored his first podium, and Morelli and Pratama have always been in the mix. They’ll certainly be even more fired up after starring in the Italian GP! As for our home riders, who knows... Below are all the times for the Hungarian Grand Prix: full live coverage on Sky Sport MotoGP (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV), delayed broadcasts on TV8 for the three Sunday races.
Balaton Park MotoGP schedule and preview

Week end Timetable 

Friday, June 5
9:00-9:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1
9:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1
10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1
13:15-13:50 Moto3 Practice
14:05-14:45 Moto2 Practice
15:00-16:00 MotoGP Practice
Saturday, June 6
8:40-9:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2
9:25-9:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2
10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
10:50-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
12:50-13:30 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
13:45-14:25 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
15:00 MotoGP Sprint – 13 laps
Sunday, June 7
9:40-9:50 MotoGP Warm Up
11:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps
12:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps
14:00 MotoGP Race – 26 laps

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Marc Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

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