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Moto2, update on the scary double crash: Piqueras undergoes surgery, Garcia knocked out and penalized

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 30 March 2026 at 17:46
moto2-crash-austin
Piqueras and Garcia suffer consequences, the others are fine: the lowdown on what happened in the Moto2 race in Austin.
Moto2 in Austin delivered chills of fear with a very nasty double multi-rider crash at Turn 11 on the opening lap of the race. Seven riders were involved, with rookie Angel Piqueras suffering the worst: fractures to his left femur and ankle, for which he has already undergone surgery, as confirmed by the MSi Racing Team. The other rider who sustained some injuries is Sergio Garcia, who dislocated his right shoulder, and will also have to serve a double Long Lap in the next GP at Jerez for causing one of the two crashes. The others involved are fine, namely rookie Alberto Ferrandez (who caused the other crash), Filip Salac, Dani Munoz, Collin Veijer, David Alonso. Here’s the situation.

Fright in Moto2

Literally so, as Ferrandez suddenly arrived far too fast into Turn 11, mowing down those who were in that spot. At the same moment there was also a crash caused by Garcia. In total, seven riders ended up on the ground in the pile-up: everyone in the pits was shaken, and the red flag followed to allow for medical assistance (the race would later restart for 10 laps). Of those involved, only two will suffer consequences, and one is Sergio Garcia. "Everything went wrong this weekend," said the Italjet Gresini rider. "From tough qualifying to a race that ended at the first corner with a crash. We’re going home with a dislocated right shoulder, a double long lap penalty for Jerez, and zero points in the championship." There is clearly a lot of bitterness, but also determination. "Now we have a few weeks to recover and get to Europe ready to straighten out this first part of the championship."
The worst situation, however, as mentioned, is Piqueras’s, with a fractured femur and ankle; he underwent surgery a few hours later at Dell Seton Hospital in Austin. "The operation went well and the rider was in good condition upon waking, personally contacting his entire team to let them know he was fine," reads the team’s official statement. "As soon as we have precise information on recovery times, we will provide an update." There’s no shortage of encouragement for the rider: "Angel, you have always shown great strength both on and off the track. The whole team wishes you a swift and full recovery, and we can’t wait to see you again to continue the excellent work we are doing together."

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Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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