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Holgado puts on a show in Goiania: dominates, fends off Munoz’s attack and clinches the Moto2 win

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 22 March 2026 at 18:25
holgado-moto2-gp-brasile
Spanish dominance in Moto2: Daniel Holgado triumphs over Dani Munoz and Manuel Gonzalez. Race recap and standings.
Daniel Holgado wins with authority, fending off an attack attempt from Dani Munoz to take his first Moto2 GP in Brazil. The Italtrans rider doesn’t disappoint either, finishing with a great second place behind the Aspar Team rider who, after taking pole position, completes the job with the race win. Vice-champion Manuel Gonzalez finishes 3rd, snatching the spot from an excellent Alex Escrig right at the end. Among the Italians we note Arbolino in 7th and Vietti in 9th, but both well off the front… Here’s how it went.

Moto2 Race

Roberts and Van den Goorbergh have a long lap to serve for causing an incident in the Thailand GP. Lights out, and Escrig scorches everyone to take the lead of the race, followed by Munoz (+10 positions off the line!), Holgado, Lopez and the rest. After a few laps the situation changes among the top three, with the Aspar rider and polesitter moving ahead, while further back Vietti loses several positions due to contact. Arbolino is 6th, but keep an eye on Alonso, who got a terrible start and is recovering, as well as Gonzalez, while Piqueras, Navarro and Furusato end their races early with crashes. Lap after lap Holgado builds a bigger and bigger gap, but with about ten laps to go Munoz starts reeling him in steadily and with clear intentions… He even makes the pass, but Holgado responds immediately and leaves no room for a counter, also thanks to a nasty wobble for Munoz, fortunately without consequences. Behind them it’s an all-Iberian head-to-head between Gonzalez and Escrig: in the end the Intact GP rider prevails, securing the third step of the podium. And the Italians? Not good: both Arbolino and Vietti finish well away from the sharp end, while stand-in Foggia is 23rd at the flag.

The classification

Race classification image

Moto2 standings

Moto2 overall standings image

Read also

Aspar 1-2 in Goiania: Holgado snatches Moto2 pole from Alonso, Vietti 8th as top BoscoscuroAspar 1-2 in Goiania: Holgado snatches Moto2 pole from Alonso, Vietti 8th as top Boscoscuro
Crazy Friday in Moto2: Arbolino steals the show, Vietti in the top 6 and surprise eliminationsCrazy Friday in Moto2: Arbolino steals the show, Vietti in the top 6 and surprise eliminations
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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