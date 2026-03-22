Aspar 1-2 in Goiania: Holgado snatches Moto2 pole from Alonso, Vietti 8th as top Boscoscuro

Jorge Martinez's boys are the absolute stars in Moto2 qualifying in Brazil. Report and standings.

Daniel Holgado and David Alonso ahead of everyone, Aspar Team scores a one-two in Moto2 qualifying at Goiania. As with the other classes, history is being written, and leading the way is the Spaniard, who holds off his Colombian teammate, denying him pole by just 17 thousandths, with Alex Escrig third, 43 thousandths off the poleman. Manuel Gonzalez’s final attack is spoiled by a mistake, the Moto2 vice-champion will start from the second row, while the best Boscoscuro rider is Celestino Vietti, 8th and at the same time the top Italian on the grid. Here’s how the Saturday session, postponed to today, went.

Qualifying, Q1 gets underway

Several surprises in this first session, postponed to today due to yesterday’s track issues . Holgado and Baltus, for example, but also Agius, last GP’s polesitter, as well as Canet and Roberts... A particularly lively session, with four spots up for grabs and the battle to secure them kicking off immediately. On the record, a problem for Rueda, the Moto3 world champion who is experiencing a very tough Moto2 debut. Up front, four expected riders move on to the next session: Holgado snatches it back from Roberts at the last moment, with Baltus and Garcia also through. Incredible that Agius will instead start from the back...

Who takes the first pole in Brazil?

There are 18 riders on the sheet for the second and most important qualifying session, the one that decides the first Moto2 pole at Goiania. It’s a razor-thin fight, as always in these sessions, but in the end it’s an all-in-the-family head-to-head. David Alonso seems set for pole position, but in the final minutes his teammate Daniel Holgado edges him by just 17 thousandths. The first historic pole in Brazil is his, and it’s double joy for Aspar with a front-row lockout, ahead of Alex Escrig. On the second row is Manuel Gonzalez, with Celestino Vietti 8th and the top Boscoscuro for this GP.