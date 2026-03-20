Crazy Friday in Moto2: Arbolino steals the show, Vietti in the top 6 and surprise eliminations

Tony Arbolino secures Q2 with the fastest time in Moto2 Practice, and there’s no shortage of surprises. Report and standings.

From morning rain to afternoon surprises for Moto2. The good news is Tony Arbolino, able to make the most of Friday’s key session to grab a direct pass to Q2 with the top time. He’s followed by the winner of the opening GP, Manuel Gonzalez, and David Alonso in third place. Celestino Vietti also did well, 6th despite a tumble right at the checkered flag. The most notable name missing from Q2 is certainly Senna Agius, pole-sitter at Buriram and struggling today. Here’s how it went.

Chasing Q2

Moto3 has just wrapped up without a hitch, and a few dark clouds are peeking through again... The hope is to avoid a repeat of the morning chaos that affected both the lightweight class and Moto2. Just in case, the lights go green and all riders are immediately on track, needing an instant time attack for the best possible position should the rain return. The sun is still out, the track is in much better shape than FP1 (it’s almost completely dry), and we’ll certainly see quicker laps. The first faller of the session is Baltus, no consequences, while Arbolino provisionally flies to the top.

A few drops appear, but nothing problematic yet, and the times drop further: Alonso lays down the provisional benchmark, Garcia has a small scare without consequences, while Navarro ends up on the ground. But Arbolino doesn’t let up; there he is promptly back on top. Surprises loom among those who might miss out on Q2... Above all, Senna Agius, unable to emerge and ending a subdued 16th, but we also note Aron Canet, Joe Roberts, and Barry Baltus. Up front, the top three see Tony Arbolino firmly in command, followed by Manuel Gonzalez and David Alonso.

The standings