Wet start in Goiania, sunshine at the end: Alex Escrig sets the fastest time in Moto2

Alex Escrig’s burst of speed in the first “wet-dry” Moto2 session at the Goiania track. Report and times.

Forward, with Alex Escrig, then Boscoscuro, with Izan Guevara, and KALEX, with Mario Aji, and the best Italian Celestino Vietti in 5th place. This is the result of a first Moto2 session that got underway late on a track that was very, very wet at the green light, but as the minutes passed and the sun came out, the improvements became clear. Will it stay that way? In the meantime, the schedule has clearly been revised due to bad weather ( here are the new times ) but with extended sessions to get to know this Brazilian track, which is new for everyone. Let’s also remember the moving tribute by Intact GP to their mechanic Roberto Lunadei, part of Senna Agius’s crew, who tragically passed away a week ago in a road accident. Here’s how it went.

Free Practice 1

The Moto2 session begins on a wet track, but in the second half of the run the situation starts to improve. Adrian Huertas is back after recovering from the foot injury he suffered in Thailand, while Luca Lunetta is absent due to the serious injury sustained at Buriram: he will be replaced here and in Austin by Dennis Foggia. Looking at what’s happening on track, Alonso is in trouble right away: just out of the pit lane there’s a problem with his KALEX and he’s stranded at the side of the track! It’s a race against time in the box to fix it, and the Colombian gets back on track halfway through the session. On the report sheet, an off-track moment for Baltus, a protagonist from the start along with Aji and Guevara. In the final minutes, with the track constantly improving, here comes Alex Escrig, stringing together a series of laps good enough to climb the order and take the lead. No one will be able to dislodge him: the Forward rider therefore takes the opening session for Moto2 in Goiania, followed by Izan Guevara on the Boscoscuro Pramac and Mario Aji on the KALEX of Honda Team Asia.