Quartararo’s approach to the Brazilian GP is anything but optimistic: the situation at Yamaha doesn’t allow for any particular ambitions for the weekend.

The Thai Grand Prix confirmed the difficulties of the new M1 equipped with a V4 engine, a very raw project that needs time to improve. It’s normal for Yamaha riders to feel great frustration, especially Fabio Quartararo , someone who has been a MotoGP world champion and runner-up. For this weekend in Goiânia there aren’t big expectations—nor could it be otherwise.

MotoGP Brazil, Yamaha: Quartararo pessimistic in Goiânia

Several weeks have passed since the GP in Buriram, and there was also a private test at Jerez, but Quartararo does not believe that the time elapsed has helped Yamaha better understand the situation and produce improvements for this round in Brazil: “No, I don’t think so. Yamaha also carried out a test at Jerez—reports Speedweek—but nothing new was tried. I don’t think a bit more experience will help us. There isn’t a single area where we feel strong. The engineers are trying to figure out where to start to make us feel better.”

Goiânia will be a new track for everyone; each team will have to start from scratch, and some believe this scenario could help Yamaha. The French rider disagrees and was blunt on the matter: “No! Every track will be difficult for us.”