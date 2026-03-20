Start delayed, weather chaos in Brazil: rain and standing water on track halt Moto3

Problems at the Goiânia Circuit, Moto3 immediately halted due to track conditions after the rain returned. The situation.

GP start at 1:00 PM Italian time, 9:00 AM local time? Alas, no: the track conditions do not allow Moto3 riders to go out immediately, as they are always the first on the GP schedule. There had already been major issues as a consequence of the torrential rains at the start of the week, which also caught the local authorities by surprise, given that the amount of rainfall was well beyond the seasonal average. This morning the rain has returned, though not as worrying as in previous days, but Race Direction immediately stopped everything because some parts of the track are problematic. There are puddles of water, which they are trying to remove as quickly as possible to allow the start of the Brazilian GP.

For now, everyone is stopped

The pessimistic forecasts have, for the moment, proven accurate: the start of Moto3 FP1 is being postponed due to the still-wet track. Engines are warming up in the garages, but nothing is certain. Trucks and cars were immediately seen in action, along with all the marshals, while the safety car has already completed several laps to assess the condition of the track. As we write, the rain has started falling again at the circuit named after Ayrton Senna...