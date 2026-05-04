Yamaha on the brink of disaster: "Harder than expected"

Yamaha is going through a rebuilding phase in MotoGP, but the process is proving more complicated than expected. The switch to a V4 engine is causing many problems, dragging the Iwata brand to the bottom of the standings. A downward spiral that will be difficult to climb out of, with the new regulations perhaps offering the team some help.

The Jerez weekend as a test

The Jerez test also turned out to be a disappointment for the Yamaha riders. The Japanese manufacturer has full freedom to conduct tests and introduce new components thanks to the concessions system. But on that Andalusian Monday, Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo had little or nothing to try, since they had already used the race weekend to fit the available updates. The riders’ real disappointment came when they learned that the new engine promised for these tests would not arrive in time. Not for Jerez, and presumably not for Le Mans next week either.

Like most MotoGP brands, Yamaha also focused on aerodynamics, where it seems to have found a better feel with the front end. "Not so much in terms of pure performance, but in sensations that can help us. There’s still a lot of work to do." However, it wasn’t a good sign to see the Iwata factory fit Quartararo’s bike with a fairing brought back from last year. "We didn’t find anything striking, just small details that can help me on the bike. But to be honest, we didn’t discover anything truly decisive."

Uphill start for the V4

Massimo Meregalli’s team isn’t looking for excuses, nor is it hiding behind difficulties. "We knew very well it wouldn’t be easy... I have to say I thought it would be a bit simpler." The reality is quite different: results are lacking, there’s discontent among the riders, and it will be a year of transition and hard work. "Unfortunately, we’re facing a path we perhaps didn’t foresee, which is slowing the development process a bit."

We still believe that in the second half of the year we’ll start to see different results," Meregalli added. In the near future there will also be a new rider line-up, made up of Despite a tough start to the MotoGP season, hope remains intact. "," Meregalli added. In the near future there will also be a new rider line-up, made up of Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura. The challenge now is not only to make the bike competitive, but to adapt the entire team to this new concept.

The riding philosophy changes, the technical parameters change, and even the type of rider who can get the most out of the bike changes. Yamaha spent years developing a very precise identity with the inline engine, and breaking with it means practically starting from scratch. Therefore, beyond the immediate results, the real test will be how they evolve over the course of the season and whether this new project will allow the M1 to return to the top of the MotoGP World Championship.