Ducati’s strategy for 2027: doubts in the VR46 garage

With the start of the new MotoGP era in 2027, we will witness a particular phenomenon. All bikes, both factory and satellite teams, will start on equal footing. In Ducati’s case, we will have six identical Desmosedici machines on the starting grid, with updates arriving over the course of the season (though not for everyone).

In 2027, everyone starts equal

there won’t be last year’s bike. But there will be differences, with developments from race to race." In the first race in Thailand (March 5-7, 2027), all Ducati riders will have the same material. Differences will only emerge once the championship is underway, with updates arriving only for riders with official specifications. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer is already implementing its strategy for next year. With 850cc engines and the introduction of Pirelli tires, MotoGP will take on a completely new and evolving look. Ducati’s sporting director, Mauro Grassilli, emphasizes that "." In the first race in Thailand (March 5-7, 2027), all Ducati riders will have the same material. Differences will only emerge once the championship is underway, with updates arriving only for riders with official specifications.

The evolution of the Desmosedici GP27

The Lenovo Ducati factory team will continue to represent the cutting edge of development even under the new regulations. World champion Marc Marquez and newcomer Pedro Acosta will be the first to benefit from technical innovations. The situation will be different for customer teams.

Both the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team and Gresini Racing will each receive only one Desmosedici with the latest evolutions. In the latter case, the most updated bike will be assigned to Joan Mir, while at VR46 it remains to be decided. It has not yet been determined whether Fermin Aldeguer or Superbike world champion Nicolò Bulega will receive the latest stages of development. Bulega has the advantage of already being heavily involved in developing the new generation of MotoGP as a Ducati-Pirelli test rider. Aldeguer, on the other hand, already has some experience in the MotoGP class, and Ducati had long promised him a factory bike.

Two test riders for the Red team

Finally, the Emilian firm will be able to count on two test riders in developing the Desmosedici GP27. While Michele Pirro primarily develops the bike, Nicolò Bulega focuses on the new Pirelli tires. A fairly significant difference between the two, but their work will ultimately have to converge into the final model.