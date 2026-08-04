Van Drunen shines in the men’s field: in the points again in MX2 ahead of the WMX final sprint

Lotte van Drunen keeps shining: two points-scoring finishes in four MX2 GPs in 2026. Now chasing the final blow for the WMX World Championship.

It seems Lommel really suits Lotte van Drunen. The Queen of the sand (a hallmark of the Belgian track) and two-time WMX world champion, currently lining up again against the men in MX2, wrapped up the Flanders GP by bagging another world championship point thanks to 20th place in Race 1. It’s a pity about how Race 2 went: a brilliant 10th off the start was undone by a technical KO on her Yamaha YZ 250 F... But the result from the first race reinforces the story already written by the Dutch talent, being the first woman to score points in the men’s category of the Motocross World Championship. A milestone first achieved two years ago right on the Belgian track, and it wasn’t a one-off: this year she also scored at the Andalucia GP at the end of March thanks to 20th in Race 2. Remember, she also did two rounds in 2025 (Trentino and Flanders, outside the points) and this year she’s at four GPs (in addition to Andalucia, she raced in Switzerland, Trentino and, indeed, Flanders).

Lotte van Drunen scores again in the men’s MX2

Accustomed since childhood to competing against boys, taking podiums and wins, Van Drunen is raising the bar for women. A third consecutive title looks difficult this year after the historic 2024–2025 double at her age (she turns 19 on August 9, in a few days), as she’s currently only 7th overall with 85 points to leader Kiara Fontanesi’s 141, with two rounds remaining. But she’s still stood out as an MX2 wild card, with two points-scoring rounds out of four so far, and even in the double-header of the WMX in the United States—her absolute debut and on a stock bike—she claimed a podium in the second round.

And here’s her comment after the round at Lommel, once again against the guys. “Race 1, I made the pass for 20th place in the last 3 corners and grabbed another point!” Lotte van Drunen wrote enthusiastically on her socials. “Race 2, I had a fantastic start around the outside that put me 10th by the second corner; unfortunately I immediately felt my bike had a problem and it stopped after nearly 2 laps.” It remains another GP to frame for the queen of women’s Motocross, hunting a possible twist in the final two WMX World Championship events.