MotoGP, immediate Vinales-KTM Tech3 split? The rider responds to the rumors

The Spanish rider has had no shortage of tensions with KTM and Tech3, and rumors have surfaced about a possible early split: the person concerned has taken a stance.

Maverick Vinales and KTM are going through a period of great tension due to the serious accusations the rider has leveled at the Austrian manufacturer. According to his account, he had been guaranteed a seat in the factory team for 2027, and KTM broke its word by first signing Alex Marquez and then Fabio Di Giannantonio. As the 31-year-old Spaniard tells it, during the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello he was still sent a contract and he signed it, but two weeks later KTM informed him that the contract was not valid.

Pit Beirer tried to put out the fire by explaining that a potential place in the factory team had indeed been discussed, but without offering any guarantees, instead making everything conditional on the rider’s full physical recovery and results. A difficult situation has emerged, and Guenther Steiner , CEO of the Tech3 team, criticized Top Gun for his statements.

MotoGP 2026, Vinales out of the KTM Tech3 team: the rumor

Maverick Vinales: high tension with KTM and Tech3

According to what was reported by Motorsport.com, Vinales could be excluded from the KTM Tech3 team with immediate effect. The Mattighofen manufacturer has already called up test rider Pol Espargaro for next weekend’s GP at Silverstone and, in the meantime, is reportedly studying the right formula to definitively part ways with the 2013 Moto3 champion without running into any issues.

It would certainly be a shame if the relationship ended early, but the atmosphere within the camp has become particularly heavy and makes it difficult to work well. Steiner is keen to maintain harmony in the garage.

Vinales responds to the rumors

Through a story posted on his official Instagram profile, Top Gun chose to take a stand: "I’m starting to read senseless articles. Last week I was at the APC center and we’re beginning to understand why I can’t recover. I’m comparing all this information with my doctors to check if this is the problem and what the way forward is to improve. Stop writing stupid articles about me, I won’t race in SBK and I will finish the year as my contract states."

Vinales denies the possibility of leaving the KTM Tech3 team early. He also revealed that he was in Austria at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center to look deeper into his physical condition, given that the left shoulder he injured at the Sachsenring in 2025 has not healed after the two surgeries he underwent.

The precedent with Yamaha

For Vinales, terminating a contract early wouldn’t be new, as it already happened with Yamaha in 2021 due to irregular actions he committed on the M1 during the Styrian Grand Prix. MotoGP fans will remember the Spaniard’s “revving” at the end of the race: out of sheer frustration, he put the engine at risk. Yamaha suspended him and then secured a contract termination, although Maverick did not go long without a team: shortly after, he signed with Aprilia.

In this case, the rider risks not racing in MotoGP anymore. He doesn’t have a seat for 2027 and doesn’t seem particularly inclined to consider championships other than the one he has competed in so far. The KTM Tech3 team has already decided to bet on Luca Marini and Senna Agius for 2027. Barring surprises, this will be the next line-up for the team founded by Hervé Poncharal. Manu Gonzalez had also hoped for a spot, but it seems that Agius prevailed and that he will have to “fall back” on the Superbike World Championship or remain in Moto2.