Million-Euro MotoGP Scam: 'Anita the Fantastic' Arrested

Spanish and French police have arrested in France Ana María Vicente Osset, wanted by the authorities for allegedly defrauding more than 100 people for a total of 730,000 euros through the fictitious sale of trips and tickets for MotoGP races.

The arrest of 'Anita the Fantastic'

"Anita the Fantastic" was arrested in France, wanted for fraud related to MotoGP races. This was announced on Friday by the National Police, specifying that the fugitive was wanted under two European arrest warrants for fraud, in addition to nine other national arrest warrants.

Police sources told the EFE agency that the arrest took place last Thursday in the French city of Tours, in collaboration with the OFAST (Office Anti Stupéfiants) of the National Police of the neighboring country. Osset was summoned to the Provincial Court of Madrid last May but did not appear for the trial. Therefore, an arrest warrant was issued against her.

Fernando González, chief inspector and head of the National Police’s fugitive search section, emphasized that the arrest of this woman is of great importance, given "the relevance and social significance the case has recently assumed".

The police investigation

According to statements to the press, the investigation began last May, after the woman was declared a fugitive, although Osset had already been "on the run since 2024." Thanks to cooperation between the police, the French authorities, and the European Fugitive Location Network (ENFAST) team, the woman was located and arrested in the city of Tours, near Poitiers.

On May 7, Ana María Vicente Osset was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to appear at the trial, where she was to sit in the dock alongside her husband, who was tried. The trial, already postponed twice for various reasons, involved two companies and four people accused of fraud related to fake packages to attend the 2020 MotoGP championship.

Harsh sentences for the massive scam

The main defendant was Ana María Vicente Osset, who has three fraud convictions and is accused of having taken money from thousands of families. The prosecution charged her and her husband, Eduardo GU, with fraud with the aggravating circumstance of multiple repeat offenses and requested 9 years in prison for the woman, 7 for the man, and compensation to the victims totaling 730,536 euros. For the company Aupa Travel SL, owned by 'Anita la fantástica' and of which she was the sole administrator, the Prosecutor’s Office requested a fine of nearly three million euros.

During the trial, the sole administrator of two of the companies involved testified, stating that he had paid the defendants more than 500,000 euros for several trips to the circuits of Silverstone (England) and Misano (Italy), where the MotoGP races were held, with the intention of gifting them to his clients.

According to his statement, the trips were insured by AXA Seguros and they were issued documentation bearing the stamp of the Globalia travel agency, but they never made the trips nor saw their money again, despite having received a debt certificate.

On June 2, the Provincial Court sentenced the fugitive’s husband to six and a half years in prison and ordered him to return 671,000 euros to the people he had defrauded.