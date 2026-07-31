Bezzecchi is back, testing at Misano with the Aprilia RSV4: he will be at Silverstone

The Rimini-born rider is finally back on track weeks after the crash at the Sachsenring: will he race at Silverstone?

It was July 11 when Marco Bezzecchi suffered a nasty fall during MotoGP Qualifying at the German Grand Prix. It was Q2 and the Aprilia rider crashed at Turn 7. After tumbling through the gravel he went to the Medical Center, where an X-ray revealed a complete, displaced fracture of the left collarbone . On Sunday, July 12, he underwent successful surgery performed by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini at the University Hospital of Sassuolo. The goal is to return at Silverstone (August 7–9), and he should make it.

MotoGP, Bezzecchi rides the Aprilia RSV4 at Misano

Yesterday Bezzecchi completed a session of four runs with his RSV4 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Aprilia reports that his recovery program is proceeding according to plan. The next appointment is at Silverstone, where he will undergo the check-up with the MotoGP medical delegation.

MotoGP, Bezzecchi prepares for Silverstone

The rider from Romagna will definitely fly to Great Britain—already an important piece of news, as it means his physical condition is steadily improving—and it is expected that for the GP at Silverstone he could be fit enough to ride the RS-GP26. Thursday, August 6 will be the day of the medical examination that will determine Bez’s actual fitness to race.

He may not be at 100%, but being there, regaining confidence with his Aprilia, and scoring points would be important. In the last four full-length races he hasn’t scored any points (he didn’t even start the one at the Sachsenring). After the fine win at Mugello, his form has dropped due to crashes, physical issues, and even a disqualification at Brno. A reaction is needed to become MotoGP world champion.