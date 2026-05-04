Here's why the Le Mans MotoGP circuit is named after Ettore Bugatti

A portion of the legendary Sarthe layout, the Bugatti Circuit has become MotoGP’s home in France for one of the Grands Prix that year after year sees the highest crowd attendance. The uniqueness of this track lies in its dedication to Ettore Bugatti, a naturalized Frenchman, but born in Milan and originally from Brianza.

DEDICATED TO ETTORE BUGATTI

The origin of the name “Bugatti Circuit” stems from one individual’s passion for the Bugatti brand—specifically Jean-Marie Lelièvre, the chief architect behind the facility’s construction. President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest from 1951 to 1973, he believed Le Mans should broaden its horizons by creating a “short” track compared to the Circuit de l’Hunaudières, designed to host sprint and speed races—Formula 1 included (which happened in 1967). That said: why “ Bugatti Circuit ”? It was Mr. Lelièvre’s own idea.

A TRIBUTE TO GENIUS

Before becoming ACO President, he was director of the Mutuelle Générale Française. Naturally, many (very luxurious) Bugattis were insured through the company he ran, and before long he met and formed a close friendship with Jean Bugatti—or rather Gianoberto (his real name), Ettore’s firstborn. Through their conversations, Lelièvre became passionate about the Bugatti brand, eventually owning two formidable creations by E.B.: the Type 13 Sport and the Type 57. When it came time to name Le Mans’ permanent circuit, Lelièvre proposed to the ACO board that it be called “Bugatti Circuit.” The request was favorably received, primarily by Jacques Finance, then President of the ACO’s Sporting Commission, who had a past as a driver at the wheel of various Bugattis.

INAUGURATED IN 1966

Thus, at the facility’s inauguration held on September 17–18, 1966, the Sarthe’s permanent track was officially dedicated to Ettore Bugatti. In the presence of two distinguished guests: Pierre Veyron, a driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1939 with a Bugatti, and L’ébé, Ettore’s daughter.