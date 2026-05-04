MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Here's why the Le Mans MotoGP circuit is named after Ettore Bugatti

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Monday, 04 May 2026 at 17:44
Le Mans
A portion of the legendary Sarthe layout, the Bugatti Circuit has become MotoGP’s home in France for one of the Grands Prix that year after year sees the highest crowd attendance. The uniqueness of this track lies in its dedication to Ettore Bugatti, a naturalized Frenchman, but born in Milan and originally from Brianza.

DEDICATED TO ETTORE BUGATTI

The origin of the name “Bugatti Circuit” stems from one individual’s passion for the Bugatti brand—specifically Jean-Marie Lelièvre, the chief architect behind the facility’s construction. President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest from 1951 to 1973, he believed Le Mans should broaden its horizons by creating a “short” track compared to the Circuit de l’Hunaudières, designed to host sprint and speed races—Formula 1 included (which happened in 1967). That said: why “Bugatti Circuit”? It was Mr. Lelièvre’s own idea.

A TRIBUTE TO GENIUS

Before becoming ACO President, he was director of the Mutuelle Générale Française. Naturally, many (very luxurious) Bugattis were insured through the company he ran, and before long he met and formed a close friendship with Jean Bugatti—or rather Gianoberto (his real name), Ettore’s firstborn. Through their conversations, Lelièvre became passionate about the Bugatti brand, eventually owning two formidable creations by E.B.: the Type 13 Sport and the Type 57. When it came time to name Le Mans’ permanent circuit, Lelièvre proposed to the ACO board that it be called “Bugatti Circuit.” The request was favorably received, primarily by Jacques Finance, then President of the ACO’s Sporting Commission, who had a past as a driver at the wheel of various Bugattis.

INAUGURATED IN 1966

Thus, at the facility’s inauguration held on September 17–18, 1966, the Sarthe’s permanent track was officially dedicated to Ettore Bugatti. In the presence of two distinguished guests: Pierre Veyron, a driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1939 with a Bugatti, and L’ébé, Ettore’s daughter.

Read also

Alessandro di Mario’s diary: my misadventures at Road AtlantaAlessandro di Mario’s diary: my misadventures at Road Atlanta
The 1980s superbike of the future: the Suzuki Nuda—fully functional, extreme, and impossible to put into productionThe 1980s superbike of the future: the Suzuki Nuda—fully functional, extreme, and impossible to put into production
Stories

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

motogp-folger-ktm
MotoGP

He's back! Jonas Folger replaces Vinales at Le Mans: KTM, in an emergency, turns to its third test rider

04 May 2026
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP

Yamaha on the brink of disaster: "Harder than expected"

04 May 2026
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP

Diggia' headed for a VR46 exit: "It's not a good situation"

03 May 2026

More news

Garrett Gerloff Kawasaki Superbike WorldSBK

Superbike, Garrett Gerloff boosts Kawasaki: Ninja in the top five and updates on the way

Superbike
motogp-folger-ktm

He's back! Jonas Folger replaces Vinales at Le Mans: KTM, in an emergency, turns to its third test rider

MotoGP
Nicolo Bulega Ducati Superbike WorldSBK

Superbike is Bulega Park: rivals are rooting for his move to MotoGP

Superbike
Andrea Locatelli Yamaha Superbike WorldSBK

Superbike, Locatelli penalized: "Better not to comment." Lowes and Lecuona defend him

Superbike
Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha on the brink of disaster: "Harder than expected"

MotoGP

Popular articles

Miguel Oliveira incidente crash Superbike SBK Balaton Park Ungheria

Superbike Hungary, Miguel Oliveira taken to hospital: his condition after the frightening crash

Superbike
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Diggia' headed for a VR46 exit: "It's not a good situation"

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK

WorldSBK, nightmare Sunday for BMW: Petrucci won’t race Race 2 at Balaton Park either

Superbike
Test Jerez MotoGP

New MotoGP era: the first prototypes are camouflaged

MotoGP
Arenas

Supersport Balaton: Arenas handed a heavy penalty in Race 2; triumph and breakaway in the World Championship

Road Racing

Loading