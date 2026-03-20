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Moto3's rain-soaked debut in Brazil: the FP1 standings and the new MotoGP schedule

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 20 March 2026 at 16:34
moto3-fp1-pioggia-brasile
Spanish trio and Guido Pini in Moto3 FP1, which got underway in the rain at the Brazilian Autodrome. Here’s how it went.
Start delayed by an hour, unrelenting rain, and therefore a very wet track. The first free practice held on the green-and-gold circuit saw a Spanish trio on top composed of Brian Uriarte, Maximo Quiles (who turned 18 just a few days ago), and Joel Esteban, with Guido Pini 4th. This is how Moto3 kicks off the Brazilian Grand Prix, on a track that’s brand-new for all the current World Championship riders. Longer sessions and a dedicated Pirelli range to learn the circuit, with a healthy dose of caution. Below are the timesheets and today’s updated schedule—still provisional—with times in Italy. Everyone looking up, eyes on the sky and on the track, hoping things improve later on...

The new schedule

14:00 Moto3 FP1 (finished)
15:00 Moto2 FP1
16:05 MotoGP FP1
18:15 Moto3 Practice
19:05 Moto2 Practice
20:00 MotoGP Practice

Moto3 in the rain

A tricky situation at the Autodromo Ayrton Senna - Goiânia; starting out like this on a new track isn’t ideal for getting your bearings. The hope is that things improve as the hours go by; for now, rain marked the opening session for the lightweight class in Brazil. Riders were still very active to make the most of the time available, given the longer sessions specifically to learn the track. In these conditions, a rookie stands out: Brian Uriarte, who puts his KTM at the top of the timesheets, followed by compatriots Maximo Quiles and Joel Esteban. An all-Iberian trio leads even in the wet, with Guido Pini completing the top four. Noted was a risky off-track excursion for Rammerstorfer, without consequences, and a late slide for O'Shea, who got back up unscathed. We will see...
Moto3 FP1 in Brazil under rain with Spanish trio leading and Guido Pini in fourth

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