MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

A rookie yet already a leader: Moreira wows LCR and Honda HRC with precision and feel

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 04 February 2026 at 13:44
moreira-test-sepang-motogp (2)
Diogo Moreira is making a very positive impression on both LCR and Honda: Lucio Cecchinello explains why.
Despite being a bit banged up and sore from yesterday’s late-day crash, Diogo Moreira is already surprising. Lucio Cecchinello isn’t getting carried away, but he points out how the Brazilian rookie’s attitude, skills, and commitment are already impressing both LCR and Honda in general, which has long relied heavily on data collected by its satellite team. Times are still provisional, since these are tests, but promising steps forward are visible: one sign is that Johann Zarco ended the second day at Sepang with a smile as well, even though there’s still plenty of work to do.

Moreira keeps surprising

Lucio Cecchinello’s first comment at the end of the second day of testing was about his rookie, who is not only adapting to a MotoGP bike but also tackling the full testing program like Mir, Marini, and Zarco. “The team and HRC are really happy,” he told motogp.com, then explained why. “We’ve found a rider who is very, very precise and straightforward in giving feedback to the technicians and engineers. He seems very sensitive, already has a good feeling, and the ability to understand what he’s experiencing. We’re already pleased with his performance.” How is he after yesterday’s crash? “He had some time off, he even went to buy ice cream for the team,” Cecchinello recounted with a laugh. “But he’s very calm, everything is under control.”
Diogo Moreira impresses LCR and Honda during Sepang test

Heading in the right direction

As for the RC-V, Marini and Mir had already spoken well of it at the official presentation. Now Lucio Cecchinello’s words arrive as well, clearly positive about the progress made, aligning with Espargaro’s comments after the shakedown. “The data clearly shows the bike has potential,” emphasized the former rider and LCR team manager. “It’s excellent in terms of acceleration and top speed, and we’ve solved some previous issues, like certain vibrations. Honda HRC is heading in the right direction!”

Read also

Honda Brazil returns to MotoGP with Diogo MoreiraHonda Brazil returns to MotoGP with Diogo Moreira
Alarm at Yamaha: mysterious problem with the new V4Alarm at Yamaha: mysterious problem with the new V4
Diogo Moreira

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia breaks the silence: farewell to Ducati, is Aprilia in pole position?

06 February 2026
Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Marquez after the Sepang test: "There were riders faster than me

06 February 2026
Joan Mir Honda HRC MotoGP Test Sepang
MotoGP

Joan Mir shines in the test, Honda clarifies: "No agreement with Quartararo"

05 February 2026

More news

Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia breaks the silence: farewell to Ducati, is Aprilia in pole position?

MotoGP
ducati-arte-fiera-2026

Ducati Celebrates its Centenary at Arte Fiera: the 2026 Officina Arte Award Returns

Dreams
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez after the Sepang test: "There were riders faster than me

MotoGP
2026-harley-davidson-touring

Harley-Davidson 2026 Limited lineup: touring luxury, smart safety, and uncompromising power

Dreams
Joan Mir Honda HRC MotoGP Test Sepang

Joan Mir shines in the test, Honda clarifies: "No agreement with Quartararo"

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

GP26 under Marc Márquez's microscope: why Ducati must be cautious with new developments

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia e Marc Marquez

Ducati-Bagnaia at the end of the road? Domenicali: "Acosta a foregone conclusion

MotoGP
yamaha-motogp-test-sepang

Yamaha resumes cautiously, Marquez slides out, all-time record in sight at Sepang

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP Test Sepang

Bezzecchi warns Aprilia, there’s a mistake to avoid: "We need to be careful"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez after the Sepang test: "There were riders faster than me

MotoGP

Loading