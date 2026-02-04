A rookie yet already a leader: Moreira wows LCR and Honda HRC with precision and feel

Diogo Moreira is making a very positive impression on both LCR and Honda: Lucio Cecchinello explains why.

Diogo Moreira is already surprising. Lucio Cecchinello isn’t getting carried away, but he points out how the Brazilian rookie’s attitude, skills, and commitment are already impressing both LCR and Honda in general, which has long relied heavily on data collected by its satellite team. Times are still provisional, since these are tests, but promising steps forward are visible: one sign is that Johann Zarco ended the second day at Sepang with a smile as well, even though there’s still plenty of work to do. Despite being a bit banged up and sore from yesterday’s late-day crash,is already surprising. Lucio Cecchinello isn’t getting carried away, but he points out how the Brazilian rookie’s attitude, skills, and commitment are already impressing both LCR and Honda in general, which has long relied heavily on data collected by its satellite team. Times are still provisional, since these are tests, but promising steps forward are visible: one sign is that Johann Zarco ended the second day at Sepang with a smile as well, even though there’s still plenty of work to do.

Moreira keeps surprising

“The team and HRC are really happy,” he told motogp.com, then explained why. “We’ve found a rider who is very, very precise and straightforward in giving feedback to the technicians and engineers. He seems very sensitive, already has a good feeling, and the ability to understand what he’s experiencing. We’re already pleased with his performance.” How is he after yesterday’s crash? “He had some time off, he even went to buy ice cream for the team,” Cecchinello recounted with a laugh. “But he’s very calm, everything is under control.” Lucio Cecchinello’s first comment at the end of the second day of testing was about his rookie, who is not only adapting to a MotoGP bike but also tackling the full testing program like Mir, Marini, and Zarco.he told, then explained why.How is he after yesterday’s crash?Cecchinello recounted with a laugh.

Heading in the right direction

As for the RC-V, Marini and Mir had already spoken well of it at the official presentation. Now Lucio Cecchinello’s words arrive as well, clearly positive about the progress made, aligning with Espargaro’s comments after the shakedown. “The data clearly shows the bike has potential,” emphasized the former rider and LCR team manager. “It’s excellent in terms of acceleration and top speed, and we’ve solved some previous issues, like certain vibrations. Honda HRC is heading in the right direction!”