Marc Marquez is back; Martin and Aldeguer absent: 2026 kicks off with the Sepang Test

A few weeks before the opening Grand Prix, the first tests of 2026 get underway. With the Shakedown for test riders and rookies completed, plus all the Yamaha riders, we’ll now have the (almost) full MotoGP grid in Sepang, and thus a few more answers.

There’s been a lot of talk about the rider market in recent days; it’s time to let the track do the talking again. Marc Marquez returns for the first time since his injury, while two big names are officially absent: Jorge Martin, once again replaced by the invaluable test rider Lorenzo Savadori, and Fermin Aldeguer, who won’t be back in action anytime soon... Keep an eye on the Sepang International Circuit from Tuesday 3 to Thursday 5 February, from 10:00 to 18:00 local time (3:00–11:00 in Italy). There’s no live TV; live timing is available on motogp.com by subscription only. Recaps and in-depth coverage will be provided during the test days on the same official website and on Sky Sport MotoGP.

All the attendees

Gresini Racing will line up with only Alex Marquez, Aprilia Racing can rely on its linchpin Marco Bezzecchi, fresh off a renewal for another two years, as well as the Trackhouse duo, namely Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura. Honda and KTM, like everyone else fresh from their official presentations, will have their full lineups: Mir-Marini and the LCR duo Zarco-Moreira for the Golden Wing, plus Acosta-Binder and Vinales-Bastianini for the Austrian brand. Worth highlighting is the factory Ducati in particular, as it welcomes back its reigning champion Marc Marquez for the first time since the injury he suffered last October. The lineup is thus reunited with Pecco Bagnaia: keep an eye on the Spaniard’s condition, while the Italian is determined to set everything straight immediately as he chases redemption in 2026. It’s also worth noting that Yamaha, in addition to Quartararo-Rins and Miller-Razgatlioglu at Pramac Racing, will continue with the expanded lineup seen during the Shakedown. Andrea Dovizioso and Augusto Fernandez won’t stop; they will again support the factory riders to continue work on the brand-new V4.

Picking up from the Shakedown

Aleix Espargaro brought a wave of optimism to Honda with the best lap of the three days, faster than the best Q2 time at the 2025 Malaysian GP, and a record lap for a MotoGP bike on that circuit. All eyes on Yamaha with its full roster of riders and test riders, all hard at work developing the V4-powered YZR-M1: Fabio Quartararo finished just half a second off his Q2 time from 2025, not bad for a first 2026 outing. Let’s not forget Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira, the dueling rookies for top honors, who kept progressing over the three days. But this was just a taste (here are all the times, images and reports); from tomorrow things get serious with almost the entire MotoGP grid in action.