Pecco Bagnaia, in or out: "Make life difficult for Marquez"

As the MotoGP World Championship gears up for the 2026 season, Pecco Bagnaia is strategically keeping his cards close to his chest. The rider from Chivasso is going up against everything and everyone: against the market rumors that already have him out of Ducati, against those who have already “downgraded” him after a poor 2025 season. For the three-time world champion, the Sepang test will already be a crucial milestone for his future.

Bagnaia and the GP26

It’s no easy task for Pecco Bagnaia and his manager Gianluca Falcioni. The Ducati rider will be under pressure from the very first outings. Despite the engine freeze, the Desmosedici GP26 will be a different bike compared to the 2025 edition. An evolution that could allow him to shine again as he did from 2022 to 2024 and go head-to-head with Marc Marquez . His first rival is his teammate. The Spanish superstar is a tough nut to crack for any MotoGP rider.

They’ll be building on the positive impressions from last November. “The prototype I tested in Valencia was good. I had a fantastic day,” he said during the Ducati MotoGP team presentation, reflecting on the stark contrast with his recent race struggles. “Fortunately, the race was only two days earlier. I had to deal with difficulties over the weekend, but during the Tuesday test I felt better.”

The Sepang test

I don't think the engineers made drastic changes; they simply fine-tuned some aspects that bothered me during the season." While keeping tight-lipped on technical details, his confidence remains high. "I'm almost certain the new bike will be competitive... I'd like to make life difficult for Marc, not like last year." Pecco Bagnaia needs an immediate response, a clear and decisive performance in the MotoGP test in Malaysia.