Rider market explodes: Martin-Yamaha, Ducati-Acosta. Bagnaia to Aprilia?

The MotoGP rider market is exploding ahead of the test in Malaysia. Yesterday’s news claimed that Fabio Quartararo had reached an agreement with Honda for 2027–2028. A new rumor from the paddock: Jorge Martin is reportedly ready to sign with Yamaha. Pedro Acosta, at the end of the line with KTM, is very close to a deal with Ducati.

Quartararo to Honda

The first day of the Sepang MotoGP Shakedown was overshadowed by market chatter. Two reports shook up the rider market, even though there’s no official confirmation yet. The first bomb bears the name of Fabio Quartararo, who is said to have signed with the Golden Wing, ending an eight-season relationship with the House of Iwata. A partnership that has been in crisis for some time, despite Yamaha’s efforts to close the gap to its rivals.

The French rider has repeatedly asked to leave; not even the introduction of the new V4 engine was enough to convince him to stay. This agreement with Honda could affect his availability for 2026 regarding information about the new bike.

Martinator to Yamaha

But the surprises don’t end there. Hours later, the second bomb: Jorge Martin is said to have agreed to join Yamaha. Although everything pointed to a deal with HRC, which was stalled last summer due to contractual technicalities with Aprilia, ‘Martinator’ appears to have switched sides. The Spaniard will face his second and final MotoGP season with the RS-GP before stepping onto the M1. This move by the Japanese manufacturer puts one of the brand’s two riders—Joan Mir and Luca Marini—in a tough spot, perhaps with darker prospects for Valentino Rossi’s brother.

Acosta in red

Meanwhile, another piece of news arrives from Spain: Pedro Acosta has reportedly already reached an agreement with Borgo Panigale to wear official Ducati red. The VR46 team had already tried to sign him for the season starting March 1 in Thailand, but they were unable to terminate his contract with KTM. Now Ducati is said to have chosen to pair him with Marc Marquez, whose renewal could be announced shortly. The question arises: what will Pecco Bagnaia decide to do? All roads seem to lead to Aprilia, where he would team up with his friend Bezzecchi...

Vinales to KTM factory

Meanwhile, Maverick Vinales is ready to move from Tech3 to KTM’s factory team. “My priority is to renew with KTM, that’s what I want, my dream. But you have to look at everything; I believe in the project, it’s about seeing what they want. I’m confident we can achieve good results together. My goal is to feel good quickly.”