MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Rider market explodes: Martin-Yamaha, Ducati-Acosta. Bagnaia to Aprilia?

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 30 January 2026 at 09:21
Pedro Acosta
The MotoGP rider market is exploding ahead of the test in Malaysia. Yesterday’s news claimed that Fabio Quartararo had reached an agreement with Honda for 2027–2028. A new rumor from the paddock: Jorge Martin is reportedly ready to sign with Yamaha. Pedro Acosta, at the end of the line with KTM, is very close to a deal with Ducati.

Quartararo to Honda

The first day of the Sepang MotoGP Shakedown was overshadowed by market chatter. Two reports shook up the rider market, even though there’s no official confirmation yet. The first bomb bears the name of Fabio Quartararo, who is said to have signed with the Golden Wing, ending an eight-season relationship with the House of Iwata. A partnership that has been in crisis for some time, despite Yamaha’s efforts to close the gap to its rivals.
The French rider has repeatedly asked to leave; not even the introduction of the new V4 engine was enough to convince him to stay. This agreement with Honda could affect his availability for 2026 regarding information about the new bike.

Martinator to Yamaha

But the surprises don’t end there. Hours later, the second bomb: Jorge Martin is said to have agreed to join Yamaha. Although everything pointed to a deal with HRC, which was stalled last summer due to contractual technicalities with Aprilia, ‘Martinator’ appears to have switched sides. The Spaniard will face his second and final MotoGP season with the RS-GP before stepping onto the M1. This move by the Japanese manufacturer puts one of the brand’s two riders—Joan Mir and Luca Marini—in a tough spot, perhaps with darker prospects for Valentino Rossi’s brother.

Acosta in red

Meanwhile, another piece of news arrives from Spain: Pedro Acosta has reportedly already reached an agreement with Borgo Panigale to wear official Ducati red. The VR46 team had already tried to sign him for the season starting March 1 in Thailand, but they were unable to terminate his contract with KTM. Now Ducati is said to have chosen to pair him with Marc Marquez, whose renewal could be announced shortly. The question arises: what will Pecco Bagnaia decide to do? All roads seem to lead to Aprilia, where he would team up with his friend Bezzecchi...

Vinales to KTM factory

Meanwhile, Maverick Vinales is ready to move from Tech3 to KTM’s factory team. “My priority is to renew with KTM, that’s what I want, my dream. But you have to look at everything; I believe in the project, it’s about seeing what they want. I’m confident we can achieve good results together. My goal is to feel good quickly.”

Read also

Market bombshell: Quartararo to Honda, Marini and Mir out?Market bombshell: Quartararo to Honda, Marini and Mir out?
Red-hot shakedown at Sepang: rookies in the spotlight, Yamaha V4 racks up laps, Ducati surprisesRed-hot shakedown at Sepang: rookies in the spotlight, Yamaha V4 racks up laps, Ducati surprises
Pecco Bagnaia

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaró silences a fan: back-and-forth during the Shakedown

30 January 2026
Michele Pirro
MotoGP

Shakedown Test: Marc Marquez's new Ducati GP26

30 January 2026

More news

Aleix Espargaro

Aleix Espargaró silences a fan: back-and-forth during the Shakedown

MotoGP
Michele Pirro

Shakedown Test: Marc Marquez's new Ducati GP26

MotoGP
Borile

From Darkness to Rebirth: The Story of Borile, the Artisan Who Builds One-of-a-Kind Motorcycles by Hand

Stories
Nicolo Bulega Ducati Superbike SBK Test Portimao 2026

SBK, Bulega lashes out after almost pointless tests: "We’re spending a lot of money for nothing

Superbike

Popular articles

Petrucci Oliveira BMW Test Valencia SBK Superbike

SBK test, BMW take to Valencia: Petrucci and Oliveira in action on the M 1000 RR

Superbike
motogp-shakedown-sepang

Yamaha at full strength, eyes on Toprak: three days of MotoGP shakedown at Sepang

MotoGP
Enea Bastianini Maverick Vinales KTM Tech3 MotoGP

Vinales plays the Lorenzo card, Bastianini warns: "Too much can be counterproductive"

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo

Market bombshell: Quartararo to Honda, Marini and Mir out?

MotoGP
motogp-sepang-shakedown-day1

Red-hot shakedown at Sepang: rookies in the spotlight, Yamaha V4 racks up laps, Ducati surprises

MotoGP

Loading