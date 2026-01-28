MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP: Aprilia officially confirms no Sepang test for Jorge Martin

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Wednesday, 28 January 2026 at 12:35
Aprilia Martin Savadori Bezzecchi MotoGP 2026
Aprilia officially confirms that Martin will not be in action at Sepang, where they will field Savadori alongside Bezzecchi.
The 2026 MotoGP pre-season is about to kick off, and the BK8 Gresini team is not the only one forced to give up one of its riders (Fermin Aldeguer) for the first test scheduled in Sepang on February 3-4-5. In fact, Aprilia finds itself unable to field Jorge Martin in Malaysia, where he will still be present to closely follow the team’s work.
The 2024 MotoGP champion will continue his physical recovery program. In mid-December, he underwent two revision surgeries at the surgical sites of the left-hand scaphoid and the right collarbone. The decision not to have him ride at Sepang is precautionary, aimed at ensuring the Spanish rider fully regains his physical condition ahead of the start of the championship. He will be replaced by test rider Lorenzo Savadori, who will already be on track during the shakedown on January 29-30-31. Naturally, Marco Bezzecchi will also be there to work on developing the RS-GP26 at the beginning of February.

MotoGP, Jorge Martin back in action at Buriram

Martin will be regularly on track for the second and final 2026 MotoGP pre-season test at Buriram on February 21-22. The Chang International Circuit will then host the first grand prix of the calendar on the weekend of February 27–March 1. The two-time world champion would have preferred to ride at Sepang, but he must follow the doctors’ instructions to avoid further physical issues. After a 2025 marked by many injuries, he absolutely cannot take new risks: he needs to be patient and only race when he is at 100%.
Martinator is determined to do well with Aprilia; he wants to consistently fight for podiums and victories. Clearly, his name will also be central to the intriguing 2026 MotoGP rider market. Since his contract is expiring, like most of the grid, it’s not out of the question that in 2027 he could be with a different team than Noale’s. For now, his focus is on full physical recovery and doing his best with Aprilia; the rest will be decided later.

Read also

Resignation in the Aprilia camp: Jorge Martin has undergone two more surgeriesResignation in the Aprilia camp: Jorge Martin has undergone two more surgeries
Aprilia: Jorge Martin has learned his lesson — the mistake he won't repeat in 2026Aprilia: Jorge Martin has learned his lesson — the mistake he won't repeat in 2026
Jorge Martin

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Enea Bastianini Maverick Vinales KTM Tech3 MotoGP
MotoGP

Vinales plays the Lorenzo card, Bastianini warns: "Too much can be counterproductive"

28 January 2026
Ducati GP26
MotoGP

Ducati GP26: a new holeshot device to beat Aprilia

28 January 2026

More news

mta-moto3-2026-1

LevelUp MTA 2026: Bertelle and Esteban's "double return" to aim high in Moto3

Road Racing
Enea Bastianini Maverick Vinales KTM Tech3 MotoGP

Vinales plays the Lorenzo card, Bastianini warns: "Too much can be counterproductive"

MotoGP
Ducati GP26

Ducati GP26: a new holeshot device to beat Aprilia

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike SBK

Petrucci and Oliveira ready for the new challenge: BMW wants the third World Superbike title

Superbike

Popular articles

Pedro Acosta

MotoGP, first move in the rider market: Pedro Acosta to leave KTM

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi con Di Giannantonio e Morbidelli

VR46 puts pressure on Ducati: two 'top' names for 2027

MotoGP
Gran Premio MotoGP

MotoGP 2026 betting odds: 'Bez' chases Marquez, Bagnaia becomes an outsider

MotoGP
Calendario Test MotoGP 2026

MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3: complete 2026 testing calendar unveiled

MotoGP
BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

SBK test, more rain: the BMW team leaves Portimao and heads to Valencia

Superbike

Loading