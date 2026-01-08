MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Fermin Aldeguer injured: fractured femur, requires surgery

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Thursday, 08 January 2026 at 14:44
Fermin Aldeguer MotoGP Gresini Team
Aldeguer was injured during pre-season: the MotoGP rider is forced to undergo surgery.
This afternoon brought bad news. Fermin Aldeguer suffered a fracture of the shaft of his left femur during a training session in Valencia and will undergo surgery tomorrow in Barcelona. The announcement came from the BK8 Gresini Racing team, which obviously did not expect to be dealing with this situation less than a month before the first MotoGP test in Sepang (February 3–5).
Recovery times from the injury were not mentioned, but they will probably be communicated after the operation. In any case, it’s a heavy blow for the rider and for Nadia Padovani’s team. For a fracture of that type to occur, the crash must have been quite hard.

MotoGP 2026: Aldeguer chasing improvement and a seat at Ducati

After being the best MotoGP rookie in 2025, Aldeguer aims to grow further, improving on eighth place in last season’s overall standings and claiming more podiums and more victories. He has already shown flashes of his talent, well known since his Moto2 days, but he absolutely cannot relax. He is at the start of his journey in the premier class of motorcycle racing, and to become a top rider he must work hard. Certainly, the injury suffered in training was the last thing he needed.
Among his goals for 2026 is also to convince Ducati to give him a seat in the factory team, where the renewals of Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia are anything but certain at the moment. Gigi Dall’Igna has stated more than once that Aldeguer is Ducati’s future, but that doesn’t mean he is guaranteed to be in red in 2027.

Fermin Aldeguer

byMatteo Bellan

