Honda to sponsor Diogo Moreira's MotoGP debut

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Friday, 09 January 2026 at 08:00
Diogo Moreira
Three-year contract with HRC, moved in 2026 to the LCR team, with Honda itself as his sponsor. The Golden Wing manufacturer firmly believes in Diogo Moreira’s potential, so much so that for his rookie MotoGP season it will be the Pro Honda brand, the oil and lubricants line from the same Japanese giant, that will dress the number 11 RC213V of the reigning Moto2 World Champion.

FROM IDEMITSU TO PRO HONDA

Since 2018, the second Honda of Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR team has sported the colors of IDEMITSU, a Japanese oil company linked to HRC for the “Asia Project.” For 2026, this program has been revised with Somkiat Chantra heading to Superbike with Honda HRC, while IDEMITSU will sponsor Honda Team Asia in Moto2 (with Taiyo Furusato and Mario Aji) as well as the Moto4 Asia Cup, the new name for the Asia Talent Cup.

PRO HONDA SPONSORS MOREIRA

In place of IDEMITSU, Pro Honda will step in, Honda’s official line of oils and lubricants, which has already appeared on the fairings of the Test Team’s RC213Vs during various wild cards in recent years with Stefan Bradl, Aleix Espargaro, and Takaaki Nakagami. The team will take the official name Pro Honda LCR for Diogo Moreira’s side of the garage. No changes, however, for Johann Zarco’s side, as he will continue to race in Castrol colors alongside the historical sponsors of Lucio Cecchinello’s outfit.

PRESENTATION ON FEBRUARY 1

The livery of Diogo Moreira’s #11 RC213V entered under the Pro Honda LCR banner will be unveiled next February 1 during the team’s official presentation in Monte Carlo, just in time for the first official tests at Sepang, where the reigning Moto2 World Champion will attend, as required for rookies, the Shakedown Test as well.

Diogo Moreira

byAlessio Piana

