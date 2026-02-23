MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Pedro Acosta realistic: Aprilia and Ducati look formidable, but KTM is improving

MotoGP
by Andrea Periccioli
Monday, 23 February 2026 at 09:24
LGZ_5171_result
KTM ahead of the others in the MotoGP Tests at Buriram: Pedro Acosta praises the RC16’s progress in the chase of Aprilia and Ducati.
Two Aprilias and three Ducatis in the top six of the standings on the second and final day of official MotoGP testing at Buriram, with the only exception being KTM. Amid the now customary dominance of the two Italian manufacturers, the Mattighofen brand found itself in sixth place thanks, once again, to Pedro Acosta. Far from the market rumors placing him on the verge of a deal with Ducati for 2027, the Moto3 and Moto2 World Champion is the “best of the rest” at the Chang International Circuit.

KTM IN PURSUIT

With his brand mates further back, Pedro Acosta broke the Aprilia and Ducati stranglehold up front, finishing three tenths off today’s best lap by Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing). Enough to underscore the top-speed supremacy of the “Made in Italy” competition. “Aprilia and Ducati are scary,” admitted the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, while acknowledging the progress made with the RC16. With several upgrades introduced by KTM technicians and engineers for these 2026 pre-season tests between Malaysia and Thailand. “We have to be realistic: they’re a step ahead of us. However, I think we’ve shown good potential on a track that’s not particularly favorable for our bike.”

TOP-5 TARGET FOR ACOSTA

A particularly productive day for ‘Paco’. “I was competitive in the morning on the time attack, while in the afternoon I carried out a very good race simulation. Sure, we still lack a bit of speed, but that’s nothing new in my case. I’m happy because development is heading in the right direction: we’re faster than last year,” continued Pedro Acosta, realistic when speaking about the prospects for the imminent start of the season. “I’d be happy if I’m in the top five at the end of the first race of the year.”

Pedro Acosta

Andrea Periccioli

