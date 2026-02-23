MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Honda does its "homework": no revolutions, but tangible growth

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 23 February 2026 at 07:49
honda-motogp-test-buriram
Alberto Puig takes stock of Honda’s tests, praises the help from LCR and Moreira’s progress. “But we mustn’t put pressure on him.”
MotoGP has certainly just wrapped up testing, but Honda is already sending some interesting signals. The final standings only half reflect the values on track—not everyone set their time at the end—but the pace of the four riders isn’t bad at all (data here). It’s not the time to say there have been major steps forward—the race weekends will tell us that—but there has been some progress, both with the established trio of Joan Mir, Luca Marini, and Johann Zarco, and with the rookie Diogo Moreira. Over these days, work has been done in all areas, looking for confirmation after the previous tests, to have a solid base to start the season.

Cautious optimism 

“As I said in Sepang, we’ve made some progress. We’re not there yet, but compared to the same time last year, we’re happier.” This is how Alberto Puig begins to sum up the work done at Honda over the five days of winter testing between Malaysia and Thailand. He then explains the development work on the RC-V: “It’s not a revolution, but an evolution of small parts that can help improve performance. We’re still looking for something that will make us even happier, but we can say we did our homework over the winter.” Small steps—progress has been made. “But you always aim to improve, you’ll never have the perfect bike, and you’re always trying to do more,” added the Honda HRC team manager to motogp.com at the end of the two days of testing. “We’re trying to follow the riders’ feedback to understand where we’re behind compared to others. Balance is also needed, so you don’t improve in one area and maybe lose in another.”

Help from LCR and Moreira’s progress 

Lucio Cecchinello’s team has long been a valuable support for the factory squad and, more generally, for the Golden Wing brand. “We have four bikes and four factory riders; there isn’t a Team A and a Team B,” Puig emphasized. “But it’s been like this for years; for us, it’s the right way to raise the level and gather more data.” In the LCR box is one of the two much-talked-about newcomers to MotoGP, Diogo Moreira. The young Brazilian made history in Moto2; the step up to the premier class is certainly no walk in the park, but let’s remember that Cecchinello highlighted in previous tests the rookie’s approach: he’s sensitive, attentive, precise when explaining his feelings to the engineers. And not only that. “If a rider is fast… He’s fast!” said Alberto Puig. “And he is fast and intelligent. However, we mustn’t make the mistake of putting too much pressure on him to get results right away. Now he just needs to go out and learn from others—understand how the bike works, the tires, overtaking… By mid-season, he’ll take a step forward.”

Read also

Marc Marquez stuns the rider market: "I can't sign if I'm injured"Marc Marquez stuns the rider market: "I can't sign if I'm injured"
Blistering long runs at Buriram: Aprilia hammers, Ducati shows flashes, KTM and Honda seek consistencyBlistering long runs at Buriram: Aprilia hammers, Ducati shows flashes, KTM and Honda seek consistency
Honda

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia an Aprilia “intruder”? The specter of a wall in the Ducati garage

23 February 2026
LGZ_5171_result
MotoGP

Pedro Acosta realistic: Aprilia and Ducati look formidable, but KTM is improving

23 February 2026
Marc Marquez (2)
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crashes three times: "I'm not at my best yet

23 February 2026

More news

Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia an Aprilia “intruder”? The specter of a wall in the Ducati garage

MotoGP
Oli Bayliss

Edwards and Bayliss: second-generation Superbike stars go head-to-head

Road Racing
LGZ_5171_result

Pedro Acosta realistic: Aprilia and Ducati look formidable, but KTM is improving

MotoGP
Marc Marquez (2)

Marc Marquez crashes three times: "I'm not at my best yet

MotoGP

Popular articles

quartararo-yamaha-buriram-motogp

Quartararo desperate at the Buriram test: Yamaha struggles, the V4 won't get off the ground

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia says goodbye to Ducati: "The best decision for me"

MotoGP
Sam Lowes Superbike SBK Australia Phillip Island 2026

WorldSBK Australia, crashes and injuries for Sam Lowes and Mattia Rato: the riders' conditions

Superbike
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak is already under pressure: Yamaha too slow, MotoGP style unfamiliar

MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike SBK Phillip Island Australia

SBK: Ducati off the pace, BMW find solace in Miguel Oliveira’s mega comeback

Superbike

Loading